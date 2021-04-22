Standout running back Brody Sanders is one of five more Copperas Cove High School athletes headed off to college next year to continue their athletic careers.
Sanders said during a letter-of-intent signing ceremony Tuesday inside the high school athletic training offices that he is excited about the chance to play football at traditional Division II powerhouse Texas A&M-Kingsville, which has won multiple Lone Star Conference titles and national championships over the years.
“To me, being able to go play at the college level means all my hard work over the past four years has paid off, and I know that I’m making my family proud,” he said.
Copperas Cove High School athletic director and head football coach Jason Hammett said Wednesday that he is proud of what he called a great group of young men and women.
“They have represented their class very well in the things they’ve done here at Copperas Cove, and in the things they’re going to be doing in the future,” Hammett said. “It’s really good for kids to have the chance to go on to the next level.
“I’d like to congratulate all five of these young athletes. We’re super proud of them. Whatever happens in the future, you guys know the lessons you learned here and hopefully those things can carry you through the tough times that come ahead and the great times that come.
“We appreciate you guys, and the best of luck moving forward.”
Along with Sanders, the most recent Cove signees included: football players Javaris Barnes (Oklahoma Panhandle State University) and Ayden Paquette (Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa), girl’s basketball player A’Zariah Knotts (University of North Texas at Dallas) and tennis player Adrian Alejandro (Schreiner University).
Asked his thoughts on continuing football in college, Barnes said, “To be able to go on and play college ball means the world to me. I get a chance to make my family proud and be the best that I can be.”
Barnes played tight end and defensive lineman.
Ayden Paquette, a hard-nosed defensive end who is headed to Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa, said: “To me, it just means that you’re built different. It’s not for everyone, but if it’s for you, then you’re not everyone.”
Knotts, meanwhile, is going on to play basketball at the University of North Texas at Dallas. She said she has loved basketball forever, and is thrilled to be able to keep playing.
“Ever since I picked up a basketball, I fell in love,” she said. “So for me to be able to go on and continue my journey, I’m grateful and my family is proud of me.”
Alejandro, who signed to play tennis at Schreiner University in Kerrville said he is looking forward to showcasing his skills at the next level.
“I’m very grateful for the opportunities that I’ve been given in my life,” he said. “I’m ready for that hard work to show in college.”
Cove High School principal Jimmy Shuck was on hand for Tuesday’s ceremony. Shuck said he is happy for this group and for all the local youngsters who get the chance to continue their education and play sports in college.
“It’s a great opportunity for all of our kids,” Shuck said. “They’ve worked very hard, put in the time and the effort, and it’s great to see that they’re getting recognized by other entities, and getting an opportunity to extend their career. They’re all great kids, and I think they’re going to excel at that next level.”
