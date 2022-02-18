Many would describe Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Dawn Hale as fearless. From hot dog eating contests to singing on stage in front of a live audience to kayak racing in the Colorado River, Hale says life is too short to miss out on opportunities.
“I have learned so much from my experience with the pageant. It took me multiple attempts before I captured a title. I first entered in 2017 and placed second runner-up. I was really nervous as this was my first pageant ever and it was at the age of 55,” Hale said. “I practiced on my walk and speech and tried again in 2019, this time placing first runner-up.
I knew I had improved and was more determined to give it another try. So I practiced even harder and I entered again in 2020. I was even more nervous this time since because of the pandemic the pageant was held virtually and presented new challenges. But I felt I was ready.”
Hale was indeed ready as all three judges overwhelmingly selected her for the title of Senior Ms. Five Hills 2020.
“The experience of trying over and over again really boosted my confidence. During my yearlong rein, I became part of a family, learning and doing great things I had never done before,” Hale said. “I wanted to make the most of my year, so I dove in and gave it 100%.”
Hale literally dove in when she took the plunge in the South Park Pool in January, never hesitating, knowing that her time to wear the crown lasted only a year.
“I did things I never thought I would do, jumping in icy water in the Polar Bear Plunge, entering a singing contest, competing in a kayak race, corn shucking, and many more,” Hale said. “It was so rewarding to do all the great things for my platform of helping the senior citizens in our community. I learned to make presentations to the local groups, how to pitch an idea to local businesses, and to apply for grants to help sponsor my events and go towards my platform of advocating for seniors.”
Hale made and recruited other to make nearly 100 Peaceful Mats that she gave to local nursing homes to soothe and calm patients with Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia. She hosted a Mother’s Day Tea and a Father’s Day Ice Cream Social at a local nursing home, initiated a nursing home pen pal program and more. Despite working full-time at a local medical facility, Hale accrued more than 500 hours of volunteer service during her reign, earning her the title of Five Hills Ambassador and the opportunity to represent the City of Copperas Cove a second year.
She is a two-time recipient of the Presidential Volunteer Service Bronze, Silver, and Gold awards. She has continued her work for seniors and is currently conducting a fan drive in anticipation of the hot Texas summer ahead.
“These experiences and memories are priceless and will be with me forever,” Hale said. “I encourage you, even if you’re nervous, to enter this year’s pageant and go for it. You just never know. This might be your year to capture the crown.”
Hale will crown her successor at the 9th Annual Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant scheduled March 26 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. The application period is open through March 1 at https://www.copperascovetx.gov/pio/five_hills_pageant/.
