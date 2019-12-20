Copperas Cove’s first public school, Hotel Simpson, stockyards, stagecoach stop and post office. The historic beginnings of Copperas Cove created the theme, Christmas in Our Hometown, which captured first place float honors in the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce’s Krist Kindl Parade.

Each of the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty, clad in white cowboy hats and boots, stood next to giant posters of more than a dozen historic sites on the city float, each sharing with the judges when the historic sites were erected.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.