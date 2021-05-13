The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty spent time with the mothers who are residents of the Copperas Cove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. They continued their tradition of coming to see these wonderful ladies.
They shared tea, cookies and other refreshments with them as well as gave them all handmade Mother’s Day cards that each member of the royalty made for them personally.
Unfortunately, last year the event had to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
During this year’s event, the ladies of the Nursing and Rehabilitation Center were excited that the Five Hills royalty came to visit with them on the very windy, and warm Saturday afternoon.
Some of the residents and staff expressed that the time and the effort to make these cards and spend time with these meant a lot to them.
Denise Dabney is the Activities Director for the Copperas Cove Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
“It is extra special to them on Mother’s Day this year, because this event did not happen last year due to the coronavirus pandemic,” she said. “When they knew that the royalty would be coming they were excited, and they were also happy to be able to go outside for the event.”
Dawn Hale, the Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador said, “It has been a tradition the past several years but unfortunately due to COVID-19 we were unable to be here with these ladies last year.
“It is so much joy to celebrate Mother’s Day with these ladies, because I know that they don’t have anybody or their family isn’t able to get here, so we are stepping in for their families and making their day.
“The one lady over there was such a joy she loved to tip on the table 50 cents, and after talking with the activities director Denise Dabney she said that she used to be a waitress.
“She really liked to take care of servers and I thought that was just so adorable, and I told her, ‘No, ma’am, we’re here; you don’t have to tip us.’”
Karina Dominguez, Copperas Cove Miss Five Hills, was volunteering at the event.
“It means a lot to be here celebrating with these mothers,” Dominguez said.
One of the residents, Blanca, said that she was having fun at the tea party; she is originally from Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.