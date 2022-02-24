TEMPLE — Hospitalized veterans at the Olin E. Teague Veterans Hospital in Temple have not been permitted to have visitors for nearly two years due to the pandemic.
Baby Miss Five Hills Blakely Spitzer and her family made it their mission to let the veterans know that they are remembered this Valentine’s Day through the Valentines for Veterans project.
“I selected a project for Blakely that is close to home,” said Brookelynn Spitzer, Blakely’s mother. “Blakely has two grandparents that have served in the U.S. Air Force and Army, and an uncle who is currently serving in the Army. Having the privilege to hand out and make these for the veterans was an honor. It was important to show that they are not forgotten and that they are loved.”
The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty made more than 100 valentines for the veterans at the area VA hospital.
Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Dawn Hale enjoys crafting and says making valentines for hospitalized veterans was a labor of love.
“It was an honor to make valentines and deliver them to our veterans who are hospitalized,” Hale said. “Being a veteran myself, I feel this is just a small token to show them that they are loved and appreciated for all they did and continue to do for our country.”
Copperas Cove Five Hills Junior Ambassador Maddox Tobias had a lot of fun creating his cards, picking out the different colors to go together to create the perfect valentines.
“Valentine’s Day is all about showing people you love them and making them feel special,” Tobias said. “The veterans definitely deserved special valentines.”
Young Miss Five Hills Emily Kimball is the granddaughter of a veteran and has created and delivered valentines to veterans for three years.
“Delivering valentines to the veterans is a great was to show our love for those who fought for our country,” Kimball said. “This is always one of my favorite service opportunities because I enjoy writing messages in my cards to ensure they will bring smiles to their faces.”
Little Miss Five Hills Braelyn Liles’ mom set up a craft station including crayons, markers, and colored pencils and paints for Braelyn to be creative making her valentines.
“I drew and painted pretty pictures and signed my own name inside of each card,” the kindergartener said. “Now, I can spell the word, love, without having to ask my mom.”
Miniature Miss Five Hills Haelyn Hendrix is the daughter of an active-duty soldier who is stationed in Korea. She understands the sacrifices of the U.S. military and their families.
“We made hearts to show the veterans that they are loved,” the 4-year-old said.
The Five Hills royalty have headed up the Valentines for Veterans service project for the last eight years. The 9th Annual Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant is scheduled March 26 where the titleholders will crown their successors. The deadline to enter the annual contest is March 1 at https://www.copperascovetx.gov/pio/five_hills_pageant/.
