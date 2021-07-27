Dawn Hale understands service and lives her life every day as if it were her last. The two-time cancer survivor is a U.S. Army veteran and currently works at a local hospital in the cancer unit. In addition to working full-time and serving on multiple boards, Hale volunteered more than 150 hours over the last three months as the Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador, adding to her more than 500 hours accrued last year with the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program.
Hale and titleholders in the program were honored with the bronze Presidential Volunteer Service Award at the July 20 Copperas Cove City Council meeting for contributing more than 1,500 hours to the community since being crowned in late March. With their family members volunteering beside them, royalty members contributed more than 3,000 hours from April to June.
“Representing our community as a city ambassador is an honor I take seriously,” said Hale whose platform of service is meeting the needs of the elderly. “Helping our senior citizens is near and dear to my heart and truly enjoy doing things that brighten their days.”
Young Miss Five Hill Emily Kimball has accrued more than 1,000 hours through the Five Hills Scholarship Program, having served as a former Preteen Miss Five Hills and ambassador.
“I enjoy volunteering for my community. I can do that without a crown. But the sparkle of the tiara takes it to a much higher level and opens doors to serve our community in new ways,” Kimball said.
Preteen Miss Five Hills Dorianna Gilbert earned the bronze award twice before.
“The Copperas Cove Five Hills Pageant makes it possible for us to give back to our community,” Gilbert said. “I have been in several pageants, but this is the only one that allows you to get involved with your community.”
Little Miss Five Hills Braelyn Liles also received her bronze award for the second time, having received it in 2017 when she held the Baby Miss title.
“She turned 5, but she works so hard at all the events and is learning so much about community service at such a young age,” Liles said. “She was too young with her previous tittle to understand the importance of service. She is now old enough to ask questions and learn why we do all we do for the community.”
Junior Miss Five Hills De’Ziyah Gilbert entered the pageant again this year mainly for the same level of service opportunities she enjoyed as a former Little Miss titleholder.
“I never did community service work until I joined the Copperas Cove Five Hills Pageant,” De’Ziyah Gilbert, 8, said. “I love giving back to my community.”
Five Hills Junior Ambassador Maddox Tobias, 5, demonstrates age is not a factor to volunteer.
“I love my community, and my community loves me,” Tobias said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.