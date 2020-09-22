“So, what are the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty doing now that all of the events are canceled?” This is a common question, and the answer is simple — staying busy.
Copperas Cove Five Hills Junior Ambassador Hayley Sawyer said there are many opportunities to be of service in the community.
“During the pandemic, it has been harder to do, but we did not give up. Some of the most rewarding events are right here, helping our city with local organizations,” Sawyer said. “This time has allowed for more effort to be put in directly to our platforms of service to help those in need. We are not just staying at home. We are out there improving the quality of life in Cove.”
Miss Five Hills Jazmine Hendricks served as a judge for the Miss McGregor Pageant on Saturday, and the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty represented the city as visiting royalty.
“Although many of our events have been canceled, and rightfully so, we have still been able to find ways to give back,” Hendricks said. “If nothing else, the pandemic has taught us to be resilient, overcome and always make the most out of difficult situations.”
Hendricks is currently planning to bring back Copperas Cove’s Shred Day on Nov. 15 as part of her platform of service that is Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful with an emphasis on recycling.
First National Bank has agreed to partner on the event that allows citizens to drop off sensitive documents that they properly dispose of to prevent identity theft.
“We have found ourselves being able to do more community service that involves being outdoors, allowing us to socially distance, and tackle projects with the City of Copperas Cove, especially Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful,” Hendricks said.
The royalty plan their second graffiti coverage project in Copperas Cove on Saturday followed by making chimes from recycled CDs for nursing home residents the first weekend in October.
Through projects hosted by Senior Ms. Five Hills Dawn Hale, the royalty are serving as pen pals for nursing home residents and making “peaceful mats” for those suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.
Tiny Mister Five Hills Dominic Pollastro has the group collecting aluminum tabs for Ronald McDonald House. Little Mister Five Hills Jordan Hendrix, Jr. continues making cards for soldiers returning from deployments. Miniature Mister Five Hills Maddox Tobias keeps the community and school Free Little Libraries filled with books.
Miniature Miss Five Hills Joslynn Coombs is collecting medals to support children fighting cancer. Junior Mister Five Hills Trace Hensley is collecting crossword magazines for hospitalized veterans.
Baby Mister Five Hills Nakoa Ramirez is raising money for Hope Pregnancy Center through collection jars in the community.
Other titleholders have already completed their service projects or are planning them.
“During the pandemic, I get to work with the royalty by doing clean-up projects and that makes Cove look nice,” Young Miss Five Hills Elise Fuselier said. “I also get to represent Copperas Cove in different like the suicide prevention walk we hosted and supporting other girls competing for their town’s pageant titles.”
Preteen Miss Five Hills Romella Spitzer said events are not necessary to be active in the community. There are many opportunities to be of service.
“It is important to keep working through the pandemic because the world keeps turning,” she said.
