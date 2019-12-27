More than 250 miles, six parades, and all first or second place wins. The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty represented the city in more than a half dozen parades this holiday season. All parades have a different theme requiring different scenery, different outfits, and different preparation.

The Gatesville Christmas Parade theme was Junk the Halls. It required more than 500 hours of combined work on behalf of the titleholders who each created her own outfit, turning trash into treasure. Preteen Miss Five Hills Kaydence Roberts made the bodice of her evening gown from 68 red Dairy Queen spoons and 185 paint strips created the skirt.

