The Five Hills Scholarship Pageant hosted the 7th annual Howl-O-Ween Puppy Pawlooza benefiting the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter at the Copperas Cove City Park on Saturday.
The event, hosted and organized by Miss Five Hills Karina Dominguez, invited visitors and their dogs to participate in an obstacle course, pool swim, 1-mile walk, costume contest, howling contest, animal adoptions, and live music. Donations from visitors netted two pickup truck loads of supplies for the city’s animal shelter consisting of mostly cat and dog food, pet beds, toys, and treats.
Chris Taylor and his roommate’s dog Bebe-Q, a dachshund, were attending their first Puppy Pawlooza. Taylor dressed as Charlie Brown and Bebe-Q sat on top of a Snoopy style doghouse outfitted with a stuffed Woodstock.
Taylor said it’s important to support the animal shelter.
“It helps your community; helps the animals in your community, and that just helps everybody,” Taylor said.
Taylor said Bebe-Q was a therapy dog and trained to go into hospitals and nursing homes to visit with patients and improve their emotional health to stay focused on recovery and achieving health goals.
“We go for about an hour and a half and she just visits with staff and patients,” Taylor said. “She has a good temperament; she likes people; she likes to get out in the community.”
Taylor entered the animal costume contest at the event and won first place and taking home a gift basket.
Dominguez said events like these were essential in providing crucial supplies to the animal shelter, particularly during times when there is an influx of pets arriving at the facility.
Dominguez said shelters operate on limited funding for supplies, so donations like toys and treats helps reduce the stress animals experience in a shelter.
“Shelters are only given a certain amount of money that they can spend and really need all the donations brought in so they can provide all pets with the most comfort,” Dominguez said. “So, it’s nice to kind of help do something to relieve that stress on them, whether it be giving them really good foods or giving them treats,” Dominguez said.
Dominguez said donations also help reduce the number of animals euthanized.
Animal Control Officer Tamara Hall said the shelter has an allotted budget for food, which can be limited by sudden increases in pets arriving at the shelter and dietary restrictions for animals that have difficulty digesting certain foods.
Hall said the donations are primarily for the animal shelter. However, she said the shelter will provide supplies for someone adopting an animal. Hall also said the shelter helps animal rescues.
“Rescues will sometimes come to us because rescues do not have funding, they are private entities,” Hall said. “So, they don’t have the opportunity to go out and have something like this happen for them, so we will sometimes help them out.”
Hall said the shelter does not place a time limit on how long animals are kept without being adopted., but that events like the Puppy Pawlooza help to remind people the shelter exists and has animals available for adoption.
Abrianna Little and her son Baby Mister Five Hills Orion Douglas, attended the event hoping to adopt a dog for their home.
“We used to have a couple of dogs but we had an issue with them so, we had to find them new homes,” Little said. “Our home has been a little lonely without someone to greet us at the door every day by jumping on us.”
Little said it was important to support pet adoptions.
“It’s important because we have a lot of animals that need homes,” Little said. “Animals that were strays or have been dropped off that just need forever loving homes and stuff like this helps us fund them.”
April Hudson and Cary Hudson, along with their two sheepadoodles Paco and Bella, said supporting events like this are fundamental in providing long-term care for animals at the animal shelter, because they have a right to live.
William and Maria Rodriguez attended the event along with Sofi and Gabi, their West Highland Terriers, dressed as a United States Postal Service mail carrier and a UPS Inc. carrier. Maria Rodriguez said the event had more participants than last year.
“I know we’re supporting the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter,” Maria Rodriguez said. “We need something like that for the little fur babies. Hopefully, we’ll continue to have this ‘Howl-O-Ween’ for the dogs.”
As of Saturday, the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter, 1601 N. First Street, had six adoptable dogs and 23 cats.
