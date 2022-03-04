For Junior Mister Five Hills Nathan Garner, last Saturday’s Shred Day event was about making a difference for the planet.
“We should take care of Earth because it’s the only planet that we have,” Garner said as a cold drizzle fell last Saturday.
Despite the weather conditions, dozens of area residents filed through at a steady rate to discard various documents and electronic devices at the Copperas Cove ISD administration building.
Taking the items to discard them was Heart of Texas Shred, based out of Elm Mott.
The shredding company took a variety of things, from cardboard, to paper, to laptops and cellphones.
Garner, a titleholder for the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program, hosted the event as part of his platform of service that supports Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful.
As part of his platform of service, Garner has partnered with KCCB for a number of events, including trash pickup events and painting over graffiti.
“I think that they are a good organization to help clean up as much as we can,” Garner said of KCCB and why he selected to support it during his year-long reign.
Helping with KCCB comes naturally to Garner, who is also a Cub Scout in Pack 251 in Copperas Cove. Cub Scouts participate in Leave No Trace, a set of principles for taking care of the environment.
“It’s a thing where it’s supposed to help people learn to not litter and to not take anything from nature,” Garner said.
Grant
Garner was recently awarded a $500 grant for KCCB to start an adopt-a-park, adopt-a-road or adopt-a-spot program that it has been trying to get off the ground, said Wendy Sledd, the program’s volunteer director.
The grant goes until May and will help KCCB purchase the supplies needed to start that program. The grant was awarded by Youth Service America and Hillshire Farm, Sledd said.
“So after he grants his successor, he will continue to work with KCCB to execute that grant,” Sledd said.
Garner will crown his successor on March 26 when the program has its annual pageant to crown new titleholders at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
Garner said that following his reign, he will likely continue volunteering for KCCB events.
