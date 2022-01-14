Young Miss Five Hills Emily Kimball visits with her Grandma Tru, holding her hand. The pair sit in chairs as Kimball shares with her grandmother what is going on in the teenager’s life. But Grandma Tru does not understand. In fact, she no longer even recognizes her granddaughter.
“My Grandma Tru has battled Alzheimer’s for seven years, and it broke my heart to hear people tell me that there was nothing we could do for her,” the high school freshman said. “After that, I was determined to do my part, and help others to do theirs, in the fight against this disease.
“When I decided to compete for Young Miss Five Hills, I had one thing on my mind, ‘How can I the power of the crown to help those in need, more specifically, those suffering from Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia.’”
Kimball did capture the crown after sharing with the judges her plans to help fund a cure for Alzheimer’s Disease.
“I immediately set goals for myself and my reign. My original goal was to raise at least $3,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association,” Kimball said. “From working a stand on Lemonade Day Weekend, coordinating a Christmas pageant, taping a video for Giving Tuesday, to hosting Rabbit Fest Bingo, I took advantage of every opportunity offered to me and raised more than I ever thought I could. I have learned so much about this disease and become a dedicated advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association.”
Kimball surpassed her goal of $3,000 and seized an opportunity for a triple match from an anonymous corporate donor through the Alzheimer’s Association $200,000 Match Challenge. Kimball donated $3,197.49 to the organization by the December 31 deadline, earned the triple-match, and increased her fundraising efforts to $10,577.47.
“All individual donations received in response to the challenge match will accelerate global research, drive risk reduction and early detection, and maximize quality care and support,” the Alzheimer’s Association wrote to Kimball after she made her donation.
The donation will support a funding initiative to accelerate drug development breakthroughs that could help mitigate the toxic effects of tau protein “tangles” in the brain and could potentially benefit individuals living with Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, frontotemporal dementia and more.
Kimball accepted an invitation from the Bell/Coryell County Alzheimer’s Association to serve as a youth ambassador, speaking publicly on behalf of the organization.
“The thought working so hard for the Alzheimer’s Association makes me feel like I am already making a difference,” Kimball said. “When I visit my Grandma Tru, I feel like she would be proud of what I’ve accomplished in her honor.”
