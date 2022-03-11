It has been quite the ride for Maddox Tobias, a two-year titleholder for the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program. His reign has included hundreds of hours of community service, including an overhaul of the Free Little Libraries for Copperas Cove ISD, which has been his platform of service.
Tobias, along with the 10 other titleholders of the program, will symbolically pass their crowns to their successors March 26.
“I mean, I’ll miss my title, but I’ll still be able to do my service projects,” Tobias said last Saturday during rehearsal for the March 26 pageant.
Tobias spoke freely about his two-year reign.
“I am feeling very good, and I very much love my reign, the pageant, mainly anything in the pageant, I just have a lot of fun,” he said.
During the rehearsal at Cadence Church, Tobias helped guide the new contestants through the room where they got their picture taken and received their contestant numbers.
Contestants eyeing the crowns in the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program got a taste of what the pageant would be like on March 26. In the rehearsal for the big day, contestants learned how to walk across the stage, do “model T” poses, twirl, smile and make eye contact with the judges.
“They get to work one-on-one with our reigning titleholders who captured these crowns last year,” said Wendy Sledd, the program’s volunteer director. “Really this is to help them feel more comfortable come pageant day so they have got their confidence.”
Titleholders with the program have a platform of service and participate in myriad of community service projects in and around the city of Copperas Cove throughout the year.
This year’s titleholders have put in more than 10,000 hours of volunteer hours during their reign, Sledd said.
Every pageant is bittersweet for Sledd.
“It’s bittersweet for me to say goodbye to those kings and queens just because they’re like family,” she said. “They’re like my kids and my sisters.”
Two of the titleholders will be selected to be ambassadors for next year, however. One of the ambassadors is 8 or younger, and the other is age 9 and up. The board of directors for the program selects the ambassadors and evaluates them on how they’ve demonstrated responsibility, honesty, trust and dependability.
One of those who will be passing her crown and is eligible for ambassadorship is 54-year-old Renee Moore, who was this year’s Sr. Miss Five Hills. Moore’s platform of service was the Special Olympics, which she said is because she is a special education teacher.
“I wanted my students to have the same thing that other kids got to be a part of,” Moore said. “So it was important to me for them to be able to look back and see not because I have a disability, I can’t do anything, but because of my disability, I’m allowed to be there so I can do what somebody else does, just a little bit differently.”
Moore said her reign has been a fun one.
“It helped me find a different part of myself,” she said of being part of the program. “It helped me tap into some things about myself, too, so I loved that part.”
This year’s pageant has 65 contestants, Sledd said.
The pageant begins at 1 p.m. March 26 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B.
