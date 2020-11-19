An annual food drive will look a little different and be in a different location because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Food For Families food drive, which is sponsored by H-E-B and KWTX, will take place in the empty lot next to HomeBase on Business Highway 190 in Copperas Cove, according to Margaret Moore of Food For Families.
“Because of Covid-19 this event cannot be held at the HEB,” Moore said via email.
Suggested donations include, but are not limited to, soup, green beans, canned corn, canned fruits and vegetables, rice and pasta.
“People wishing to donate non perishable food items can do so at this location or buy bags from HEB,” Moore said.
Monetary donations will also be accepted.
