The city of Copperas Cove and Parks & Recreation Department is hosting the 2022 Food Truck Festival, being held from 5-10 p.m. on June 11 at City Park, 1206 W Avenue B. It is the fifth annual installment and will include a line-up of various food trucks, beer & wine tents, market vendors, yard games, kid activities, live music by Taylor Branch & the Lone Star Ramblers and much more.
The Food Truck Festival is family-oriented and suitable for all ages. Entry to the festival is $5 per carload or $1 per person for walk-ins.
Additionally, an adult kickball tournament will be held during the festival. Fees include $125 team registration (includes 10 parking passes), and $15 pay at the plate with a two-game guarantee. Teams may register by contacting Recreation Specialist Abby McWhorter at amcwhorter@copperascovetx.gov or (254) 542-2719. More information about the tournament may be found at: https://bit.ly/3sbvffB
