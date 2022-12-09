Though it was tough-going in Copperas Cove football coach Tony Johnson’s debut season, the efforts of some players from the team were recognized when the District 12-6A awards were released earlier this year.
Wide receiver Demetrius Pearce received first-team honors for his punting ability. Pearce was the lone Bulldawg honored on the first team.
Eight Bulldawgs found themselves on the all-district second teams, however.
Kevin Pontious made the second team-defense as an inside linebacker, while Coffa Tolensru made the second team as an outside linebacker.
On the second-team offense were fullback Ezekiel Kaleopa-Lynn, wide receiver Trishstin Glass and offensive linemen Mark Rodetis, Michael Uini and Dom Wyche.
Malik Cuthbert made the second-team special teams list as a returner.
The Bulldawgs finished the 2022 campaign 2-8 (0-6 in District 12-6A). It scored its two wins early in the season, 39-9 over Georgetown East View on Sept. 2, and 51-18 over Waco University on Sept. 16.
