Though it was tough-going in Copperas Cove football coach Tony Johnson’s debut season, the efforts of some players from the team were recognized when the District 12-6A awards were released earlier this year.

Wide receiver Demetrius Pearce received first-team honors for his punting ability. Pearce was the lone Bulldawg honored on the first team.

