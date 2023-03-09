Leslie Beavers

Leslie Beavers

 Courtesy Photo

Copperas Cove High School students in teacher Leslie Beavers’ classroom use science to solve the mysteries in lessons they are given in their anatomy, physiology, and forensic science classes.

“Mrs. Beavers’ classroom inspires learning because she makes her lessons relevant to the workforce, and she differentiates to each type of learner that she may have which truly captures the attention of students and engages them in every lesson,” Principal Jimmy Shuck said. “For all of her classes, there is always an activity or hands-on component to her lesson so that students can see the real-world application.”

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.