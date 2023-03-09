Copperas Cove High School students in teacher Leslie Beavers’ classroom use science to solve the mysteries in lessons they are given in their anatomy, physiology, and forensic science classes.
“Mrs. Beavers’ classroom inspires learning because she makes her lessons relevant to the workforce, and she differentiates to each type of learner that she may have which truly captures the attention of students and engages them in every lesson,” Principal Jimmy Shuck said. “For all of her classes, there is always an activity or hands-on component to her lesson so that students can see the real-world application.”
Shuck describes Beavers’ teaching style as one with a high level of expectation and rigor while providing scaffolds and support that students need to be successful.
“Due to this approach, students want to participate because they know they will be taught the skills, shown how to apply them, and then have the opportunity to practice and apply themselves,” Shuck said. “Because of her rapport with her students, they always want to engage in these lessons because they know that they can safely practice with Mrs. Beavers in the room to offer support while knowing they are expected to meet the success criteria for the day.”
Beavers is in her first year as a classroom teacher and finds value in real-world learning.
“She creates a dynamic learning environment that is designed to meet the needs of all students while challenging them to enhance existing skills, interests, and understandings, as well as meaningfully building new ones,” Shuck said. “She is a lifelong learner herself, modeling that for students on a daily basis.”
Beavers also mentors students through the HOSA organization to instill leadership and community service skills in students interested in entering the health care field.
“Her students know that she respects and cares about them,” Shuck said. “She is patient and understanding with all students and will do anything in her power to help them be successful, meeting any needs that they may have.”
Shuck said that not only students benefit from Beavers working as a classroom teacher at CCHS. Staff benefit as well.
“Staff know that she is dependable and that they can ask her for help anytime as well as collaborate with her on lesson and activity ideas. She truly makes an effort to connect with anyone on campus and has great rapport with everyone at CCHS,” Shuck said. “Mrs. Beavers also goes above and beyond to collaborate with her peers even though she teaches courses that are not shared by other teachers and also meets with her instructional coach to develop herself professionally.”
Beavers was selected as the Copperas Cove High School 2023 Rookie Teacher of the Year. She advances to the district competition on April 27 at the inaugural CCISD Employee of the Year Dinner.
