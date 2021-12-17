Jaylin Smith, a former standout wide receiver from Copperas Cove, will get a taste of championship experience when he takes the field this evening as part of the New Mexico Military Institute Broncos team that will compete for the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I national championship game.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Texas time at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.
The No. 2 Broncos will square off against the No. 1 Iowa Western Reivers.
Iowa Western enters the game having squeaked past Snow College 30-29 in overtime in the semifinals. New Mexico Military Institute comes in following a 49-30 thrashing of Northwest Mississippi Community College.
According to the Broncos website, it is the first time the team has played in a football national championship game.
Smith, a sophomore, is second on the team in all three major statistical categories for wide receivers — receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.
He finished the season with 24 receptions for 431 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Statistically speaking, Smith’s best games came on Sept. 18 in a game at Navarro College and Oct. 16 in a game against Tyler Junior College.
In the Navarro game, Smith tallied 5 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. In the Tyler game, he nabbed 6 passes for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Those interested in watching the game can do so by watching it on the CBS Sports Network. For those who do not get that channel, the game can be watched by purchasing a single game pass on the NJCAA Network for $5 at https://www.njcaa.org/network/landing/index.
