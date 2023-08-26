A former salon owner has transitioned from the board to president of the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau. Beth Galick, a longtime resident and business owner in the city, started in her new position on Aug. 16.
While serving on the board and helping interim president Nancy Nelson in the wake of the departure of Silvia Spires after a year as head of the Chamber, Galick said she learned a lot of the business side of the Chamber.
“When the opportunity arose, I just thought I think I want to do this, and I think I want to be part of getting the Chamber back to where it should be and making it better than it ever has been,” Galick said Tuesday morning in her office.
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau has a mission of promoting the businesses in the city of Copperas Cove and driving tourist money to the city as well.
Along with hosting a few 5Ks in the Cen-Tex Race Series, the Chamber also hosts two large events each year: Rabbit Fest on the third weekend in May and Krist Kindl Markt on the first weekend of December.
This year’s installment of Krist Kindl Markt, which takes place at the Copperas Cove City Park, will be the first during Galick’s tenure.
With Galick and a number of new board members, things may look slightly different at this year’s and near future Krist Kindl Markt events.
This year, Galick and the board are working on details of what she called “a different kind of Santa experience.”
Along with that, the Chamber will look to improve the aesthetic appeal of the event.
“What we’re trying to build is a better light display,” Galick said. “Lights are expensive, but we’re trying to come up with ideas to generate that revenue to make the holiday light experience better, too. That’s going to take a few years, I think — only because of the cost.”
Galick said she and the board have heard a better light display is something people in the community have been wanting.
All of this ties into one of Galick’s goals that might help with member retention.
“I need to spend some time getting back to the members that have been with us, especially through the last year, thanking them for being here, leting them know that we do value them,” Galick said. “But we also need to bring value to them.”
One of Galick’s goals is to double the membership size of the Chamberm and to add more value to the members. As of Tuesday, the Chamber had around 270 members.
A way that Galick has thought of for achieving that goal is through education.
“We want to start giving them more education — like business education,” Galick said. “Copperas Cove has a very large population of small businesses. I think sometimes when you’re concentrating on running your own business like I used to, sometimes you don’t have the support like a big corporation does. So, education is sometimes hard to find when you don’t know where to turn.”
Soon, the Chamber is expected to send surveys to all members in hopes they will return honest feedback.
Some benefits membership with the Chamber offers businesses are advertising on the Chamber website and ad space on banners at events such as Rabbit Fest and Krist Kindl.
Finally, Galick said she wants to work hand-in-hand with the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation. Though the EDC’s mission is slightly different from the Chamber’s, she said the Chamber can be a benefit.
“We can’t have too many people working together to make our city better,” she said. “I feel like as many of the organizations in the city that can work together and aid in the community and businesses, it is just going to be the best for everybody.”
