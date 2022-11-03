Jollyville resident George Willey served a total of six years in the U.S. Navy and later became principal at Copperas Cove High School during a 30-year career in education.
He looks back at both of those times in his life fondly.
Updated: November 3, 2022 @ 7:22 pm
“I remember that Copperas Cove was a really good fit for me, even though it’s an Army town and I’m a Navy veteran,” said Willey, who lives now in the Austin-area community of Jollyville and works as an assistant professor of education at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. “I think there was a connection with me as an educator to kind of understand the military community.”
Willey, who lived in Cove for seven years and served as high school principal from 2002-2007, followed by two years as a district administrator, was one of 10 area veterans honored recently by Congressman John Carter with a Congressional Veteran Commendation recognizing their military and community service. He said it was an honor to receive that award and to have been in central Texas during what became an important part of history.
“I was principal there during the war on terror, and I remember we were actually with the band — I want to believe it was spring 2003 — on a trip to Washington, D.C., when the United States made a decision to invade Iraq,” he said. “Congressman Chet Edwards came out and talked to the students and told them there was going to be an announcement. He said, ‘I want you to know that we’re going to support you and I know this is going to be tough.’
“I got to meet some of the top leaders in the Army. Really, to be part of a time in American history that obviously wasn’t desirable, being involved in those wars, but really allowing me to play a small part in American history is kind of remarkable.”
Willey recalls area districts collaborating with Fort Hood during his tenure at Cove High to broadcast high school graduation ceremonies overseas, so that military parents serving in Iraq and Afghanistan could watch commencement exercises, as being among his prouder moments.
“There were two big screens up on the wall (at the Bell County Expo Center), so that the people deployed could see their child walk across stage and the people in the audience could see the soldiers watching the graduation in a little room wherever they were. It was really neat. We worked with Fort Hood to have those distance graduations at least four of the five years that I was principal. For that time period, to be able to broadcast something like that across the world and make all that happen was pretty amazing.”
Asked if he has noticed a difference living in military and non-military communities, the 55-year-old father of two said:
“There really is. When I was a public school administrator in (another city), you’d have an assembly or even the daily Pledge of Allegiance, and it might be hard to get all the kids to stand up and cover their heart and be respectful.
“But when you go to a military town, there’s this patriotism and respect for our country that transcends race and ages that you really don’t see in other places. There is a certain pride just to see that. It makes you feel good to be an American.”
On Oct. 15, Willey was honored by U.S. Congressman John Carter at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen as one of the recipients of Carter’s Congressional Veterans Commendation.
