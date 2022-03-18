WACO — When reflecting on his upbringing in Copperas Cove, former Bulldawg quarterback Robert Griffin III said he hopes his success on the football field and subsequent induction into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco serves as inspiration for generations of young athletes.
Griffin made the statements during a news conference prior to the induction banquet on Saturday.
“You know, myself, Charles Tillman, Josh Boyce ... maybe Logan Brock ... (we) might be the only people that ever really made it as professional athletes from our town, so it means a lot and it kind of gives those kids hope that they can do it, too,” Griffin said.
After winning the Heisman Trophy, awarded to college football’s most outstanding player, in 2011, Griffin was the second pick of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins. He ended up winning NFL Rookie of the Year and guided Washington to an NFC East division championship. He ended up spending eight seasons in the league with Washington, the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens.
Tillman spent 12 seasons in the NFL from 2003-2015. Eleven of the seasons were spent with the Chicago Bears. He is a two-time Pro-Bowler and a one-time All-Pro.
Boyce was in the NFL from 2013-2017 and was drafted in the fourth round of the NFL Draft out of Texas Christian University by the New England Patriots.
Brock played tight end for the Bulldawgs and TCU and spent time with the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers.
During his induction speech at the BASE at the Extraco Events Center a couple hours later, Griffin once again paid homage to his hometown when speaking about people who made a difference in his life as he accomplished what he did.
“I remember how the people in Copperas Cove, Texas, they would fill the stands for every single game and give a meaning to what we know in Texas — Friday night lights,” Griffin said.
Griffin also gave credit to his coaches at every level along the way, including Jack Welch, who headed the Bulldawgs when Griffin played. Griffin played for two seasons and led the Bulldawgs to back-to-back Texas state championship games in 2006 and 2007. Unfortunately, the Bulldawgs lost both.
In his two seasons as the starting quarterback for the Bulldawgs, Griffin threw for 3,357 yards and 41 touchdowns while rushing for 2,161 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Griffin not only excelled in football, however. He also shined on the basketball court and on the track.
On the track, Griffin set two state records in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles for the Bulldawgs. As a junior, Griffin was ranked the No. 1 high school 400-meter intermediate hurdler in the nation and was named the Gatorade Texas Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
Griffin’s father, Robert Jr., said he was proud of his son for all that he has accomplished.
“I’m pretty happy to know that the success that he had and coaches he had along the way, so this is pretty special,” Griffin’s father said.
Robert Jr. described the night of the induction as “unreal.”
Other inductees in the Class of 2022 were:
Bob Beamon — An Olympic gold medalist and Olympic record holder in the long jump. He set the record in the 1968 Summer Games in Mexico City. He went to the University of Texas-El Paso.
Chris Bosh — A two-time NBA champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer. Bosh is also an Olympic gold medalist for Team USA. He hails from Dallas.
Tony Parker — A four-time NBA champion for the San Antonio Spurs. Parker was born in Belgium and raised in France, but contributed to the Spurs dynasty. The six-time All-Star was NBA Finals MVP in 2007.
Carly Patterson Caldwell — An Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics. She won gold in the 2004 Olympics in Athens, becoming the second American gymnast to win the all-around gold medal since 1984 and the first American to win it in a non-boycotted Olympics.
Mike Renfro — A former Houston Oilers and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver. Renfro played at Arlington Heights High School and Texas Christian University. He played 10 years in the NFL and finished his career with 323 receptions for 4,708 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Suzie Snider Eppers — A former basketball player who was the first woman athlete to earn a scholarship at Baylor University in Waco. Eppers guided the Robinson Rockets to their first state title in 1970. Eppers also holds the Central Texas shot put record at 50 feet, 10 inches.
Stacy Sykora — A three-time Olympian and silver medalist in volleyball. She is the first person to play the libero position for the U.S. Women’s Volleyball Team. She was also a three-sport athlete for the Texas A&M Aggies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.