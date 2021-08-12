From custodian to classroom, Lauren Lentz knows the different aspects of Copperas Cove ISD and has a strong respect for each staff member and the role he/she fulfills in ensuring not only the success of the students but also the staff.
Lentz participated in Copperas Cove High School’s Ready, Set, Teach courses with the plans of one day becoming a classroom teacher. Life gets in the way, as it sometimes does, and Lentz found herself not on her intended career course after getting married and having children, including a set of twins.
Lentz was not deterred and knew she still wanted to become a classroom teacher.
She applied for several openings in the school district and was hired as a custodian ultimately working in the CCISD District Service and Training Center where she developed an appreciation for all of the hard work and dedication outside the classroom that makes curriculum possible for teachers, creates payroll for employees, builds the workforce in the district so students have a safe, instructional environment, and how that information is communicated as well as community involvement supporting both students and staff.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lentz took advantage of the opportunity to obtain her paraprofessional certification and returned in the 2020-2021 school year as a paraprofessional, hired by Williams/Ledger Elementary Principal Lori Hensley.
“Ms. Lentz is an incredible asset to our team. No matter what is thrown at her, she embraces the opportunity,” Hensley said. “As an aspiring teacher, Ms. Lentz has jumped into her role supporting students by providing instructional intervention, covering classes when needed, building relationships, and supporting teachers in any and every way.”
Lentz immediately felt right at home in the classroom and knew clearly that she was where she was meant to be — with students. Despite it being her first year in the position, Lentz was selected as the 2021 Williams/Ledger Elementary Paraprofessional of the Year.
“Her great attitude, willingness to be flexible and desire to learn more about teaching makes her respected and valued by all staff members,” Hensley said. “She sees each opportunity as a paraprofessional as one step closer to having her own classroom. She is an amazing classroom aide and will one day be a rock star teacher.”
Lentz plans to take advantage of CCISD’s education benefits to achieve her career goal of becoming a teacher. CCISD will pay for paraprofessionals to achieve their bachelor’s degree in teaching and their certification after three years of employment in the district.
