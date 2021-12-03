A former police officer in Kempner has been arrested, the city’s mayor, John Wilkerson, announced in a news release on Tuesday afternoon.
The officer, Andrew Sowder, is alleged to have used restricted governmental information for a non-law enforcement reason, the mayor’s release said.
On Nov. 23, the Kempner Police Department finished its investigation, and a magistrate issued a warrant for his arrest, accusing him of a charge of unauthorized obtaining, use or disclosure of criminal history record information, the release said.
The city of Kempner did not specify when Sowder was employed.
