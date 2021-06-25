Some of Copperas Cove High School’s varsity Lady Dawgs basketball team got to meet an alumnus with an illustrious career Wednesday afternoon.
Filming a “hometown visit” video piece with the University of Texas at Arlington, former Lady Dawg Shereka Wright had the opportunity to visit her old stomping grounds.
Wright, who set multiple records as a Lady Dawg, was hired as the head women’s basketball coach for the UT-Arlington Lady Mavericks in September 2020.
“When they said that they wanted to come back to Copperas Cove, I was like, ‘Oh, man, that would be really cool to be able to kind of go back and reminisce — be able to share the story that a lot of people don’t know,’” Wright said. “Because when you hear about Copperas Cove, a lot of people don’t know exactly where it is, so I was thrilled to come back here.”
Current varsity girl’s basketball coach Tiffney Barnes, who played with Wright in high school, said it is an honor for her players to meet Wright.
“It’s very motivating, because kids right now ... I mean as a high school coach — as their coach — they see me as a high school coach. They know that I’ve played basketball. They know that I’ve played on a very successful college and high school team,” Barnes said. “But to see someone of her stature that’s played in the WNBA and that’s coached at universities, and she’s at UT-Arlington right now, it just sets it different; it’s a different tone for them.”
Wright said her message for high school students is one of work ethic and commitment.
“I want them to understand whatever your path is, the work ethic has to be there; the commitment has to be there,” she said.
After graduating from Copperas Cove, Wright went to Purdue University in the Big 10. She was a standout player for the Boilermakers and was drafted in the first round of the 2004 WNBA Draft by the Detroit Shock. She was later traded on draft night to the Phoenix Mercury, where she spent two seasons.
Barnes said one of her favorite memories was going to see Wright play in Phoenix.
“I remember just doing a whole bunch of stuff,” she said. “We got to meet other WNBA players. That was the first time I ever met Tamika Catchings. We were able to meet Candice Dupree. It was just nice; it was amazing to be in an atmosphere that we never thought we would be in.”
After rupturing her Achilles tendon, Wright retired from playing in 2006 before moving over to coaching.
Following her coach from Purdue, Kristy Curry, Wright joined her staff at Texas Tech University, spending seven seasons as an assistant coach there. She then spent five years as an assistant coach at the University of Alabama. After her stint there, she spent two seasons as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Vanderbilt University.
Her varsity basketball coach in Copperas Cove, Skip Townsend, said he is not surprised that her career has gone the way that it has.
“We’re really proud of where she’s going at UT-A — where that program’s going,” Townsend said. “You want to be picky when you get that first head job, and I think she got a good one and at the right time. We’re just so proud of her.”
Townsend said he is confident that were it not for her unfortunate injury, she would have probably set records in the WNBA, as she did in high school.
During her career at Copperas Cove, Wright set school records with 3,269 points, 1,148 rebounds and 220 blocks.
The Lady Dawgs also went 118-10 during that time, according to her biography on the UT-Arlington website.
During Wright’s last two seasons, the Lady Dawgs excelled to another level. Cove won the prestigious Nike Tournament of Champions in 1998 and finished third the next year. During their run in 1998, the Lady Dawgs knocked off four of the nation’s top 10 teams in the USA Today Super 25 poll. The finals win over then top-ranked Huntsville (Ala.) Butler vaulted Cove to the No. 1 spot. Wright was named the Tournament of Champions MVP both years.
