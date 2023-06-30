When Dorothy Nichols was growing up in central Texas in the 1960s and ’70s, there was not a whole lot for teenagers to do with their spare time, as far as wholesome entertainment.
In Copperas Cove, there was hanging out at the bowling alley in Cove Terrace Shopping Center, a drive-in movie theater, church activities, and a pool hall that was made off-limits by a lot of parents. When Nichols and her friends got hungry, they might head over to Killeen for a meal at Burger King, and maybe a little sightseeing adventure downtown.
“All we had was Dairy Queen — we didn’t have McDonald’s or anything — so we’d drive all the way to Killeen because we thought Burger King burgers were fantastic,” said Nichols, who first came to Copperas Cove in 1959. Her dad, Nick Nichols, was career military and also served as director of the city’s parks and recreation department. He died in 2000.
“Sometimes Lampasas would have something going on and we would go there and hang out, but we would go over to Killeen — I think it was on Avenue D — to where all the hookers hung out. We’d go drive around the block and watch them. Then there was a place where they sold hippie paraphernalia and all this other stuff, and we would go in there and see the lava lights and the waterbeds and that stuff.
“We went as a big group and we would park and get out, and I tell you right now, those hookers would chase you off. They didn’t want you down there. We had one come up to the car one time and when she saw all us girls in the back, she got nasty. She flashed us. It was scary. Quite an adventure for us. You had to be careful. You didn’t go by yourself, for sure.”
Nichols, a 1973 Cove High School grad, lived here until 1996 when she moved to Omaha, Nebraska. She came back in 2013, stayed for two years, and now lives in a 36-foot fifth wheel travel trailer in Little Sioux, Iowa. She comes back every year and stays with family and friends for a month in the winter and a month in the summer.
The 68-year-old mother of two, grandmother of five, and great-grandmother of one says she has fond memories of Copperas Cove and will always consider it her hometown.
“It was a nice little town when I was growing up,” Nichols said during a phone call from Iowa, where she was taking a break from doing some yard work. “Not a lot of things to do, but you found things to do. I didn’t get in trouble, but we didn’t have a lot of that.
“You never locked your doors ... you didn’t have to worry about locking your car. When you came home at midnight, the front door was open. You didn’t worry about that kind of stuff back then. We walked everywhere we went. Kids didn’t mind walking back then. We used to play out in the street. Hide and seek, and all the street games that you played. It was so different. Kids don’t know how to keep themselves busy anymore. If their parents don’t find something for them to do, they have no clue.
“We sat down and ate dinner every night together — at the table. We were there when dinner was ready (and) nobody sat on the couch; nobody got up early. No telephone. My dad was a first sergeant, and we were all little soldiers.”
Back in the day, the Avenue D area downtown was a hub of entertainment for Copperas Cove, Nichols said. She remembers things like movie matinees at Cove Theater and Frontier Days celebrations.
“Mom gave us 35 cents and I remember we got in the movie (and) we got popcorn and a soda. Sometimes, we’d get a pickle,” she said. “They had a cry room in the corner back then, where people would take their babies. Somebody told me it’s no longer there.
“Frontier Days, all the women would dress up in the old Western dresses and the men would dress Western. They had a railroad depot there downtown, and I remember hearing someone talking when I was little and they said, ‘If you didn’t dress up in Western garb, they would arrest you.’ I think they really would arrest you, but it was one of those fake things.
“My mom didn’t dress me up and here I am sitting in the backseat of the car – I’m about five years old – and I’m scared to death. I wouldn’t get out of the car.”
While she has warm memories of the city, Nichols says too much has changed over the years. She will always come back to visit, but as far as relocating permanently, no thanks.
“I remember what a nice little town it was. It was a great place to grow up. Everybody knew everybody. When I go home now, I don’t feel like I’m at home. I don’t think I could ever live there again.
“I love what it used to be, but I don’t feel at home anymore. When I see friends, that’s different, but when I’m driving through town, going to Walmart or HEB, I don’t know anybody anymore. Used to be, you’d walk through the store and you could never get out, because you knew everybody.”
