Hettie Halstead Elementary interventionist Aaron Ruggles served in the U.S. Army before transitioning to the classroom. Principal Billie Diaz says Ruggles’ dedication and service to his country have carried over to his commitment to helping students and families.
“His commitment and efforts to go above and beyond to support students and staff,” Diaz said. “He exudes an air of punctuality, leadership, and persistence with his students. He greets students in the hallways and welcomes them each day. This dedicated educator exemplifies a superb role model for our students.”
As an interventionist, Ruggles works with struggling students in small groups and one-on-one to build mastery in reading and mathematics using manipulatives, games, and critical thinking activities.
“He is always prepared with lessons that cater to each student’s needs,” Diaz said. “Mr. Ruggles encourages students and provides effective feedback to promote academic growth.”
Assistant Principal Tonya Sweeney said although Ruggles was a new teacher in the 2021-2022 school year, he demonstrated an ability that many veteran teachers are still working on: building relationships with students.
“Mr. Ruggles has a unique ability to meet students where they are and guide them. He does this not just academically, but socially and emotionally,” Sweeney said. “It is not uncommon for students that Mr. Ruggles doesn’t work with in the classroom to approach him in the hallways and give him a hug or a high-five.”
In the classroom, Ruggles delivers lessons that are engaging and sets high expectations for students. He can often be heard telling students that what they are learning is not just for his class but is a foundation for what they will continue to learn.
Instructional coach Bethany Stubbs said Ruggles intentionally spends time every day building positive relationships with each of the students he serves.
“He encourages students and provides them with immediate feedback to promote academic growth,” Stubbs said. “He models patriotism by raising the flag every morning and taking it down each afternoon. He also models positive character traits by treating all students with respect and kindness.”
School counselor Adrien Pittman said Ruggles works with all students to become productive citizens.
“He is a positive role model for our students, and through his instruction and direction, he supports students, staff, and families,” Pittman said. “In addition, Mr. Ruggles has demonstrated he is a team player and is admired by the staff as caring and committed to educating students.”
Ruggles was selected as the Hettie Halstead Elementary 2022 Rookie Teacher of the Year.
