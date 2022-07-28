Aaron Ruggles

Hettie Halstead Elementary interventionist Aaron Ruggles served in the U.S. Army before transitioning to the classroom. Principal Billie Diaz says Ruggles’ dedication and service to his country have carried over to his commitment to helping students and families.

“His commitment and efforts to go above and beyond to support students and staff,” Diaz said. “He exudes an air of punctuality, leadership, and persistence with his students. He greets students in the hallways and welcomes them each day. This dedicated educator exemplifies a superb role model for our students.”

