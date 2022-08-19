Gabriella Gorres is a force to be reckoned with. She is driven to achieve her goals but relies on her faith to guide her.
The former Copperas Cove High School Pride of Cove Band drum major attends Texas State University in the School of Music Flute Studio, majoring in music education with a minor in leadership studies.
She currently maintains a 3.8 GPA, being selected to be in the TSU Honors College and invited to several academic honor societies. She is a section leader with the TSU Bobcat Marching Band, and plays in the TSU Bobcat Basketball Band, Symphonic Winds, Flute Choir, and other ensembles.
“I aim to eventually become a high school head band director after graduation. I was initially inspired by my Copperas Cove band directors, Tony Chapa and Kenneth Marina,” Gorres said. “I am already starting the road to accomplish my dream as I am currently a marching technician for the Georgetown High School Marching Band, helping students improve their marching skills to lead them to success in their marching season.”
Gorres is a 2020 Copperas Cove High School alum who graduated seventh in her class with a 4.7 grade point average.
“My experience in the Pride of Cove Band helped shape me as a person, musician, and leader since I started playing flute almost ten years ago,” Gorres said. “My experience of falling in love with the process of creating music inspired me to learn how to give others that same fulfilling experience.”
Gorres was extremely active in the Holy Family Catholic Church youth group while attending CCHS. She continues her commitment in service to others by volunteering at Our Lady of Wisdom church by playing the flute during services, helping at Texas State University student Bobcat Days, as well as leading a student bible study.
“My faith continues to push me through my hardest days, and I know that everything in my life will happen according to His holy plan for me,” Gorres said. “Although I have left Copperas Cove to pursue my career dreams and goals, all the people I encountered in my hometown have shaped me tremendously into the person I am today — a hardworking, genuine, and passionate individual who isn’t afraid to pursue her dreams.”
