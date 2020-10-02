Area residents looking for a good sweat, or perhaps looking to train to be a boxer, have a new option in Copperas Cove on Farm-to-Market Road 116, near Business Highway 190.
Crossbox Fitness Club, 1308 S. Farm-to-Market 116, opened recently, and it is owned and operated by former professional boxer Manny Morales.
Owning a gym and training fighters has been a dream for Morales since he stopped boxing, he said.
Morales was a professional boxer for about nine years, and his last fight was in 2010.
Since his last fight, Morales said he has trained boxers at other gyms around Austin and San Antonio.
“And now I’m here,” he said. “I just want to share my knowledge to everybody else. ... People think boxing is just put two people in a boxing ring and let them beat the hell out of each other; it’s not like that. You need a lot of dedication.”
Morales said boxing helped him kick some addictive habits, such as smoking and drinking.
“Here, you come to this gym, and we’re here to help you,” Morales said. “I’m showing everybody what to do — how to get their stance, how to get their exercise at the same time.”
He said training for an actual fight should be reserved for younger people, but he said one is not too old to experience the benefits of boxing.
Morales said one of his members is a 55-year-old man who has had medical issues, and Morales said he has already seen a change in his posture since coming to his gym.
“It’s a really good workout, it’s a really good stress reliever (and) it’s something that really helps your body,” Morales said.
Morales also said kids have a lot of potential, but people just don’t show them, and that’s where he said his gym can help.
Not long after moving to Copperas Cove, Morales said his wife’s vehicle was stolen. It was recovered the next day, but he said it was part of the motivation for opening the gym.
“I’m like, you know what, we gotta get this boxing thing going — get kids off the street and stop all this stuff,” Morales said.
Morales, who was living in Austin with his wife and children, said he moved the family to Copperas Cove because of the lower house prices and the lower taxes.
“I love it — small town, growing — and we just want to grow with Copperas Cove and do events here at the park or the convention center,” Morales said.
One of the events he said he hopes to do at some point is a charity event that pits the police officers versus the firefighters.
Inside the gym, there is a full-size boxing ring, speed bags, heavy bags and jump ropes.
Although it is open, Morales is still working on improvements, such as building a dedicated weight room, men’s and women’s showers and a smoothie bar.
The gym is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon. The gym is closed on Sundays.
Memberships for the gym cost $55 per month for adults and $38 per month for children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.