Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has a heart for his hometown of Copperas Cove. It was there that he led the Bulldawgs to consecutive runner-up finishes in the mid-2000s, and it was there that the organization he founded gave a shopping spree to 25 children in need.
Last Thursday, the children — members of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas — zoomed about in the aisles of Walmart in Copperas Cove, searching for the treasures they hold dear as club volunteers and staff members kept track of their $200 budget — all courtesy of the Robert Griffin III Foundation.
One of those treasures, a squishy pillow, caught the attention of local student Marnayzia Ford as she rushed in the store by the store’s Garden Center.
“I’ve never had one before,” Ford said, showing off her pillow that looked like an angel.
Ford was selected around a month ago as one of the children for the shopping spree.
“I was surprised at first,” she said. “I asked my mom some questions, (like) how I was chose(n).”
According to Tiana Quick, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas, the children are selected on a needs basis.
“A lot of the kids may not have as much as others, so this definitedly puts some presents under the tree and put smiling faces on,” Quick said.
In groups of twos — and one group of three — the children went around with a staff member through the aisles of toys, video games and clothes.
As Quick said, some oohed, aahed and exclaimed things such as “OMG” as they pulled boxes off the shelves. When given the command “Go,” many of the children jumped straight into action, snatching things that caught their eye. Others were more cognizant of what they were getting, selecting small, conservative items.
Since he is working for ESPN, the quarterback’s mother, Jacqueline Griffin was in town to share in the joy of the season.
“Those smiles mean everything to me and actually watching them when they’re shopping and how they’re so excited to pick out whatever they want and they don’t have to worry about paying for it,” said Griffin, who is president of the foundation.
Not every child has themselves in mind, however.
“Every year, I am humbled by the things they say,” Quick said. “They say they want to buy gifts for their siblings or for their grandmother or for someone else in the family. So, it touches my heart and we are very grateful for the RG3 Foundation and that we’ve been selected to do this because it helps a lot of families.”
This is the second time the foundation has provided the shopping spree. Griffin expanded on what Quick said as an example from a year ago.
“We did have a young kid last year that all of the gifts that he bought for himself, he wanted to donate to other children,” she said. “So, I think that when you have these type of events and people like Robert that grew up in this community that come back and they give back, they’re teaching these kids the importance of giving back and having a giving heart.”
