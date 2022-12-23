Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has a heart for his hometown of Copperas Cove. It was there that he led the Bulldawgs to consecutive runner-up finishes in the mid-2000s, and it was there that the organization he founded gave a shopping spree to 25 children in need.

Last Thursday, the children — members of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas — zoomed about in the aisles of Walmart in Copperas Cove, searching for the treasures they hold dear as club volunteers and staff members kept track of their $200 budget — all courtesy of the Robert Griffin III Foundation.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.