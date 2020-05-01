Sharing stories often begins with reading aloud. Reading aloud provides a number of opportunities and benefits for children of all ages, from strengthening their vocabulary to increasing their attention span.
With Fort Hood adopted unit service members not being able to mentor students due to off-campus instruction, soldiers are using technology to connect with the kids.
Several military units partnered with CCISD schools are videotaping their soldiers reading children’s books targeted at elementary school-age children. The readings are then shared with students via the school district’s learning management system, Schoology, and through social media platforms.
Private Second Class Aysha Sweilem was the first soldier of the 91st Engineer Battalion to read to Martin Walker Elementary students as part of the unit’s Saber Reading Program.
“I was motivated to read because that is a hobby. I wanted to share my love of reading with others despite how awkward I am reading out loud,” Sweilem said. “I also wanted to remind others that reading is a great way to detox from social media during self-quarantine. It helps the individual with reflection and improvement.”
It was a purposeful decision that Sweilem chose to read the book, The Grumpy Monkey.
“In the book, Jim perfectly reflects how people are feeling during this time. It is normal and okay to be feeling negatively sometimes and this book lets the reader know that,” Sweilem said. “During this pandemic a lot of kids and youth initially feel happy that they didn’t have to go to school. However, eventually they start feeling isolated and are separated from their friends. So, it is hard for them to cope with that unaccustomed feeling of loneliness.”
District Librarian Roseanne Dietze encourages students to take advantage of the readings aloud that their teachers are doing and providing via video and encourages parents to read to their children.
“Take advantage of the opportunity to read at this time,” Dietze said. “The more students read,” the more they will improve academically in all subjects.
A story is available nightly through Bulldawg Bedtime that airs nightly on CCISD Bulldawg Radio. Families can tune in to listen at www.ccisd.com/radio.
Until the pandemic has ended and summer has come and gone, Sweilem look forward to the opportunity to mentor again with the students.
“I really miss being around the energy that the kids always have,” Sweilem said. “They motivate and get me hyped to be there with them. Its always fun. That’s why I can’t wait to go back.”
According to readingeggs.com, here are seven important benefits of reading aloud with children:
- Develops stronger vocabulary. Children acquire language primarily through listening. Reading aloud lets children regularly hear new words in new contexts, which builds their vocabulary and helps them develop a stronger awareness of the communicative possibilities of language.
- Builds connections between the spoken and written word. When children hear words read aloud, they begin seeing how printed words are closely connected to spoken words. This helps them recognise the difference between the arrangement of spoken language and printed text.
- Provides enjoyment. Children generally enjoy being read to, which encourages them to see and experience reading as something fun and positive. Reading aloud makes them more likely to become interested in learning to read, which is likely to then spark a lifelong love of reading.
- Increases attention span. Unlike watching television, reading or being read to promotes a slower unfolding of events and ideas. This encourages children to listen, pay attention and concentrate, which after a while can increase their overall attention span.
- Strengthens cognition. A well written book exposes children to sophisticated language, which can strengthen their cognitive abilities. When children are regularly exposed to the sophisticated language of quality literature, they learn how to apply their cognitive abilities to understand the text.
- Provides a safe way of exploring strong emotions. Reading a story aloud that explores particular emotions helps some children to accept their own feelings and understand how others feel. By reading aloud together, stories can help children feel more comfortable discussing their emotions with others.
- Promotes bonding. Reading aloud with children provides benefits for adults too. The quality time spent together promotes bonding and strengthens relationships, making it easier for children to develop their social, communication and interpersonal skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.