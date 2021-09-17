While speaking to members of the Morning Exchange Club at Lil’ Tex Restaurant in Copperas Cove, Fort Hood Garrison Commander Col. Chad Foster said the installation is now in a position to partner in the community more than ever.
“Fort Hood, for the fist time in about 20 years, is going to have pretty much everybody home,” he said.
For the past two decades, a significant number of soldiers have deployed on rotations to Iraq, Afghanistan and other places across the globe.
Foster added that during the constant rotations of deployments, cities such as Copperas Cove stood “next to, behind and arm-in-arm” with soldiers and families of Fort Hood.
As part of the Army’s Adopt-A-School program, the soldiers have reciprocated that to the schools in the area, including those in Copperas Cove.
Copperas Cove ISD Superintendent Joe Burns, who is also a member of the Morning Exchange Club, told Foster during the meeting that he appreciates Fort Hood’s efforts in the Adopt-A-School program.
“We started the school year and every campus had their Adopt-A-School unit out. They were working, helping get kids across parking lots, helping kids,” Burns said.
He gave a specific example of what he saw from the soldiers who visited campuses.
“You know, one of the great challenges when kids move from elementary to junior high is they inherit a locker. And that locker has a combination,” he said. “So we had our adopted units that looked like safe crackers; they’re down on the ground and turning knobs trying to help kids make sure they understand how to open that. And for sixth graders, that’s a big deal.”
Foster told those at the meeting during his talk that he wants to focus on the school students.
“One of the things that I would like to establish is to have a specific program for high school juniors — really — that are interested in going into ROTC programs in college or go to the United States Military Academy — my alma mater — or to any of the other service academies,” Foster said.
As part of the program, as he envisions it, those interested in that career path could come onto Fort Hood and speak to the “slew” of ROTC and military academy graduates.
Foster took over as garrison commander at Fort Hood on May 27. He most recently served at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and he had served at Fort Hood from 2003 to 2007 and from 2010 to 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.