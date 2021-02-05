When Copperas Cove golf coach, Cooper Carlton, saw Elle Fox drive a ball off of a tee, he knew she was something special. The problem was, he had to wait two years to coach her: She was in fifth grade at the time.
Fox’s talent on the links will continue in the college ranks when she packs up her clubs and heads east to trade her team mascot to one of the same animal but with the more common spelling: Bulldogs.
On National Signing Day Wednesday, Fox signed a letter of intent to play golf at Mississippi State University, a Division I program.
“It’s so unbelievable, especially to (go to) a Division I college,” Fox said. “I’m really excited to be able to go there (and) be with my teammates and be with my coaches.”
Fox said she was being looked at by a couple of other schools, but she committed early.
“Mississippi State really stood out with me,” she said. “The community, the people, the family that they have there — just unbelievable. And I felt like that was the right school for me.”
Fox will major in sports management. Although she is not entirely decided which direction she wants to take that, she said she has considered physical therapy.
Nestled deep within her, however, there is still a desire to be a professional golfer, she said.
Fox has racked up the accolades in, and before, high school. So far, she is a two-time district champion, has qualified for regionals twice and has missed going to the state tournament by one stroke, Carlton said.
Televised nationally, Fox has also made an appearance on The Golf Channel when she was 12.
She had been competing in the Drive, Chip and Putt competition and had kept placing well enough to continue moving on. Carlton compared the competition to football’s Punt, Pass and Kick.
Fox did so well in the competition that she earned a spot in the Drive, Chip and Putt national finals held in Augusta, Georgia, a week before the PGA’s Masters Tournament in 2016. She finished second overall.
“After that, she got on a lot of people’s radars,” Carlton said. “And they knew that she could play.”
Carlton recorded the national finals and played it at the school.
“I put it on — we used to call it Channel 1 — at school, so the kids could watch it,” Carlton said.
All athletes from Cove who signed Wednesday were:
- Elle Fox, golf — Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi
- Bre’onna Reese, cross country/track — Abilene Christian University in Abilene
- Madison Seibel, soccer — Sterling College in Sterling, Kansas
- Alina Salazar, softball — Mississippi Valley State in Itta Bena, Mississippi
- Brooke Schmidt, softball — Hill College in Hillsboro
- Jeremy Carter, football — University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton
- Thomas Holman, football — Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.