Fubar Sports Bar, located in the Frontier Plaza in Copperas Cove, is now open without restrictions, thanks to Gov. Greg Abbott lifting the statewide mask mandate and business restrictions in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The bar celebrated the occasion with “Beyond Corona Dome,” which featured three very talented performance artists. The crowd loved the show and Fubar was packed just like it was before the pandemic began.
Devin Alfather is a performance artist and performed at Fubar during Beyond Corona Dome. As a performance artist the pandemic has been especially hard on her because she could not perform live in venues like Fubar.
“I started teaching private online lessons, which was usually $75 depending on how the long the lessons were. I also did private parties, and as soon as people were allowed to gather in groups of ten or more while wearing masks,” Alfather said. “Performing tonight in a place that does not require masks is different, and it is something that I would like to see more of as a return to some type of normalcy.”
Nene Harrison came to Fubar for the first time with her friend Jeanna Burg to watch the show.
It has been a rollercoaster ride for the bar for the past year.
The bar opened in February of 2018. On March 22, 2020, with only hours notice, was forced to close its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic after Abbott issued an executive order.
The bar was allowed to reopen at 25% capacity on Friday May 22, 2020, and was required to follow protocols, such as enforcing mask wearing, spacing tables 6 feet apart and not allowing drink orders at the bar.
On June 22, 2020, the bar was closed once again, and did not reopen until October.
From the end of October to March 10, the bar was still following all COVID-19 protocols, including stopping alcohol sales at 11 p.m.
When the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission allowed bars to change their liquor licenses so they could operate like a restaurant, Cody Speer, the bar’s owner, decided against paying the substantial fee.
“The main reason that I did not pay the fee was because the bar does not serve food and so the bar stayed under the 51% rule,” Speer said.
With the bar making less money, bills still piled up.
Focusing on his employees, such as bartender Rebecca Keen, Speer said, “I hope that we never have to shut our doors again due to this pandemic, because we are barely surviving, and our employees need to pay their rent, make car payments, pay their electric and water bills.”
Keen is the only bartender at Fubar who has been there since before the first shutdown happened.
“I was angry because it left me wondering will I be able to pay rent, keep my lights and water on,” Keen said. “These shutdowns changed my whole life. I hope we never have to shut down again.”
