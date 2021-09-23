GATESVILLE — Guns blazed near Gatesville last weekend as the One in the Chamber Sports Range hosted its second annual 2 Gun Competition to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
A total of 11 competitors paid a $50 entry fee to participate in the event, which featured six different stages. Competitors fired a pistol and a rifle at a variety of designated targets for each station.
The top marksmen earned $100 for first place, $75 for second place, and $50 for third place. All other contestants earned a free one-day pass to the shooting range.
Facility owner Chris Whitaker, a Copperas Cove resident who served 21 years in the U.S. Army, said the event was a big success that raised more than $500 for St. Jude, a Memphis, Tenn.-based organization founded in 1962 with the mission of treating and defeating childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Along with the primary hospital in Memphis, there are eight St. Jude clinics located across the country.
“It went really well,” Whitaker said. “Every year we have a charity drive. The competition involved engaging targets at different distances with a pistol and a rifle. All the contestants were able to bring their family to kind of root ‘em along. Everybody had a good time (and) no one got hurt.”
Finishing in the winner’s circle were: Austin Lentz, first place; William Woodcock, second place; Jerry Case, third place.
One in the Chamber Sports Range, located at 717 County Road 148 between Copperas Cove and Gatesville, has been in business since July 4, 2020. The facility is open weekends only, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. There are 25 long-range rifle stations (out to 600 yards), as well as a 10-bay pistol area.
For more information, go to the website: https://oneinthechambersportsrange.com, or visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/accuracyatdistance.
