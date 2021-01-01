Police are looking for information about a vehicle burglary in Gatesville that resulted in the theft of a rifle, among other things.
The burglary and theft occurred sometime between the hours of 7 p.m. Dec. 18 and 2:45 a.m. Dec. 19, a release from the Centex Crime Stoppers said.
Police said a white Dodge flatbed truck was in the parking lot of the Gatesville Chamber of Commerce during that time frame.
The Gatesville Police Department shared the release on its Facebook page Wednesday.
Police said a rock was used to smash the window and gain entry.
Missing from the truck were a Thompson Contender rifle 25.06 with a Leopold VXR scope, Vortec binoculars, Maui sunglasses, 100 mililiter bottle of Draxxin cattle medication, a cattle prod, Klein fencing pliers, and 100 cattle ear tags with the victim’s name on them, two Craftsman socket sets and a John Deere socket set.
Police said the total value of the loss is estimated at $2,700.
Anyone with information can call Centex Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 1-254-865-8477 (TIPS).
