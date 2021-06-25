Hundreds of area residents braved the heat Wednesday afternoon, waiting in line with their pets to get their annual vaccines underneath the pavilion of Ogletree Gap Park in Copperas Cove.
Georgetown veterinarian Dr. John Tarlton offered vaccines at a reduced rate for dogs and cats.
He is in area cities, such as Copperas Cove, Killeen and Temple regularly offering the vaccines.
Miss Five Hills Karina Dominguez, who is also a veterinary technician in Harker Heights, said prices of service is a main concern people have in the clinic, so events like the one Wednesday evening are good for the community.
“It’s nice to see that some people with lower incomes are given the opportunity to get the care that they need for their pets, keeping them up to date on their vaccinations that they need,” Dominguez said as she volunteered.
Tarlton is the veterinarian at Austin Avenue Veterinary Clinic in Georgetown.
Wednesday’s event was hosted by the Copperas Cove Animal Control.
Tammy Hall, supervisor of the Animal Control Facility, said she estimated that around 550 pets got their vaccines Wednesday evening.
“This is a more convenient service for the residents, because, if you think about it, our residents have 9-5 jobs, and it’s not always so easy to get away from their job to go and get the vaccines that they need for their pets,” Hall said.
The vaccination clinic began shortly before 5 p.m. for those who had more than three pets to be vaccinated.
One of those waiting to get her pet vaccinated was Madisyn Montgomery, who brought her 3-year-old cat, Rajah.
She said the event was convenient.
“Being able to pre-register and get the emails saying that it’s coming up, it helps me remember to make sure that my cat is good and OK so that he’s not going to be hurting in the long run,” she said.
Getting pets vaccinated is important, Dominguez said.
“Especially the younger pups, a big thing is the Parvo virus,” she said. “It can be fatal if puppies aren’t completely vaccinated.”
Montgomery said that by having the clinic in the evening gave her an opportunity to switch her hours at work so she could be there to get Rajah vaccinated.
If it were not for the community clinics like Wednesday’s event, she would have had to take time off of work to bring him.
Hall said the decision to do the clinic at Ogletree Gap Park was for space considerations. Previously, similar events have been held inside the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
Last year, one of the clinics was held in a drive-thru fashion in the cafeteria parking lot of the Copperas Cove High School.
The Animal Control department normally offers city tags at the vaccination events but did not do it at Wednesday’s clinic.
“Since this is the first one we’ve had at Ogletree Gap, we wanted to see how it was going to go first,” Hall said.
Animal Control will host a similar vaccination clinic in August at Ogletree Gap Park. The date and time for that is to be determined.
