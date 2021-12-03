Eins, zwei, drei, vier, fünf. … If you don’t recognize these as numbers one through five in the German language, you will after Sunday’s German bingo held 1 p.m.-3 p.m. in the Copperas Cove Civic Center at the Krist Kindl Markt.
German Bingo is the newest event added to this year’s Krist Kindl Markt, Copperas Cove’s German Christmas festival. Silvia Rhodes, who grew up in Wiesbaden, Germany before immigrating to the United States at age 13, will be calling the bingo numbers in German.
“This has given me the opportunity to brush up on my Germany numbers and letters and I’ve practiced a lot,” Rhodes said. “I am ready and so happy to help out.”
It will not be difficult for bingo players to follow along as Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Dawn Hale, who is hosting the event, will also be calling out the numbers in English and they will be displayed on the video screen at the civic center.
“As the Krist Kindl Markt gets back to its German roots, the German bingo helps meet that goal,” Hale said. “We will all be dressed in our German dirndls, and we have hand-selected the bingo prizes that revolve around the German theme to include a nutcracker, antique Kris Kringle cookie jar, German beer stein, Nachtman crystal imported from Neustadt, Germany, and more.”
Bingo cards are $1 each or six for $5. Dabbers will also be sold for $1 each. All the proceeds from the bingo games will be used to purchase fans for Copperas Cove senior citizens to use this summer. Players may also donate a stand or box fan and play unlimited bingo. Hale says bingo is a perfect game because just playing it also benefits the cognitive skills of senior citizens.
“Playing bingo is good for the brain, particularly older players and kids,” Hale said. “Bingo players don’t have the ability to change the outcome of their game, but they do have to utilize their mental speed, accuracy and concentration to spot patterns on their cards.”
Hale is kicking off her Beat the Heat fan collection drive for senior citizens with the bingo event.
“One thing we all know is Texas gets extremely hot in the summer, so that is where the idea of the fan drive came from,” Hale said. “I saw the need for our seniors who are on limited incomes to have fans and Copperas Cove police officers who conduct welfare checks on seniors also confirmed the need.”
Various bingo games including picture frame, postage stamp, four corners and black out will be played. Both cash and credit cards will be accepted.
