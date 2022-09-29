Patio Cafe

Lupita Bluhm, Central Texas College Culinary instructor and chef, left, teaches culinary arts student Marlen Rodriguez how to make crepes in this file photo from Feb. 6, 2018.

 Herald | File

The Central Texas College Hospitality department’s Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner series continues Friday with a German menu. Dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the culinary arts area of the Student Center (Bldg. 220).

Start the meal with an appetizer, soup and salad. The appetizer is currywurst ($8) — house-made bratwursts grilled and coated with a currywurst sauce and served with a side of fries. The featured soup is kartoffelsuppe (potato) soup ($6 for a bowl or $3 for a cup with an entrée) — a creamy, hearty soup including potatoes, carrots and roasted garlic then garnished with green onion and lemon zest. Diners can choose the house salad ($3.75 or free with an entree) or the cucumber salad with grilled balsamic chicken ($9.50) — sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, sweet onion and mixed greens tossed with dill-Dijon cream dressing and topped with grilled balsamic chicken thighs.

