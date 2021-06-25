There is a link between students who obtain gifted education services and post-graduate academic success. Several longitudinal studies have exhibited that children who are identified as gifted during grades K-12 go on to higher levels of graduate education, including a significantly higher percentage of doctoral degrees.
Copperas Cove ISD is re-designing its gifted education program to better meet the needs of students and increase their opportunities for success as adults.
“Over the last few years, our program has changed from a program where students were pulled out of the regular classroom with a gifted education certified teacher to a more intervention hour-based service known as Genius Hour,” said Lauren Hooten, CCISD coordinator of 504 and special programs. “We are revamping what that looks like and how to serve our gifted education students effectively.”
One frequent criticism of general education is that it is not challenging to gifted students and they lose interest in their academic pursuits. Hooten says by increasing the difficulty of the work, and focusing more on particular interests, students stay engaged in their education.
Additionally, research has shown that creative interests first explored in gifted programs often remain intact into adulthood.
“We are creating a gifted student/parent hub in Schoology, the district’s learning management system, that will be a resource for students, with the support of their teachers, to utilize when they are done with their assignments and need enrichment activities,” Hooten said. “There will be activities for each six weeks grading period for every grade level, K-12, in each content area including reading, math, science, language arts, and more. We are very excited about this piece.”
Teachers are forced to raise their level of instruction when educating gifted students. This is beneficial for teachers instructing gifted students, but it also benefits non-gifted children in traditional classrooms. Those students who are not classified as gifted are able to learn at elevated levels and a higher level of instruction through the same challenges as the gifted students in the classroom.
“Serving the learning needs of gifted students is a priority on every campus in CCISD. All teachers in all grade levels throughout the district will receive gifted education training at the beginning of the school year,” Hooten said. “Training is provided so teachers know the tools and strategies available for both depth and complexity with activities so they are digging deeper with all students and truly differentiating based on the ability of the individual student.”
CCISD certified gifted education teachers will receive additional in-depth training for Genius Hour which provides students the opportunity to develop a project and professional product through passion-based learning that can be shared with the community.
School for the 2021-2022 school year begins Aug. 18.
