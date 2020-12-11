With COVID-19 eliminating the possibility of public collection drives and many events being canceled, the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty seized the opportunity to raise money for their respective charities through Giving Tuesday. Senior Ms. Five Hills Dawn Hale said that her platform of service meeting the needs of the elderly was a perfect match for Giving Tuesday.
“I often heard about Meals on Wheels, and then I was personally introduced to them last year and got to see firsthand how they prepare their meals and deliver them to our seniors and brighten their days,” Hale said. “Its not just about meals; they also deliver friendship, conversation, laughter and even a hug. Our seniors are seriously affected by the pandemic and cannot have visitors as before and are even more isolated.”
In addition to volunteering with the program, Hale raised $520 for the Hill Country Community Action Program, which oversees the Copperas Cove Meals on Wheels Program.
“I encourage and ask everyone to still make a donation,” Hale said “Even if it’s only $5, every little bit combined together makes a lot.”
Giving Tuesday is held the Tuesday following Thanksgiving.
Copperas Cove Five Hills Junior Ambassador Hayley Sawyer says Giving Tuesday is a wonderful opportunity to take part in the spirit of the holiday and make a real difference in people’s lives.
“My chosen charity, Operation Stand Down-Central Texas, does just that — making a real difference for our nation’s heroes all year long,” Sawyer said. “These men and women helped protect all of our freedom, and Giving Tuesday provided an easy way to be able to help the organization financial(ly) where there is so much need.”
Sawyer raised $200 for Operation Stand Down-Central Texas and presented a check to organization founder Joann Courtland. Sawyer will host the fifth annual Sweetheart Tea in February to further benefit the charity.
Preteen Miss Five Hills Romella Spitzer sees the struggles that her sister, Samantha, has with autism. She donated her proceeds from Lemonade Day to the cause of autism awareness. She will host the fundraiser, Chocolate Fantasia, in February to benefit the Copperas Cove ISD special education department to purchase sensory classroom equipment.
“This pandemic has made things challenging, but I didn’t let it stop me,” Spitzer said. “Making a short video about autism awareness allowed me to raise $105 for Autism Speaks. Every dollar raised counts, and I am going to continue to work to educate people about autism.”
