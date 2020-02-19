The Copperas Cove community will be seeing red on the runway on Saturday in recognition of February being Heart Month. Young Miss Five Hills Angelica Torres heads up a Go Red for Women Fashion Show at Keep Copperas Cove’s Eco Fling on Saturday at the Copperas Cove Civic Center at 11 a.m.
Torres and members of the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty created and will model outfits out of 100% recycled materials, turning trash into treasure. The titleholders spent more than 200 hours of combined work to each created her own outfit.
Preteen Miss Five Hills Kaydence Roberts made the bodice of her evening gown from 68 red Dairy Queen spoons and 185 paint strips created the skirt.
“All of us made our outfits out of stuff that was recyclable,” Roberts said. “I had lots of fun going around to all the businesses to collect my paint samples and my spoons to make my dress.”
The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty used a variety of materials to create their outfits that attendees will enjoy seeing at the fashion show.
- Ambassador Briana Liles: red grocery bags and Raising Cane’s cups
- Jr. Ambassador Naomi Williams: red factory tags, mini-Coke cans, plastic red table cloth
- Baby Miss Berkley Valois: napkins, Hershey Kiss wrappers and container
- Baby Mr. J.T. Trinidad: pepperoni snack bags, Neoguri wrappers, Ritz crackers boxes
- Tiny Miss Isabella Cross: Chick-fil-A nugget boxes and compact discs
- Little Miss Mikayla Heilison: red cereal boxes
- Jr. Miss Hayley Sawyer: red Solo cups
- Jr. Mister Jackson: Bush’s meal container tops with the red logo
- Preteen Miss Kaydence Roberts: red plastic spoons and paint sample cards
- Young Miss Angelica Torres: red Skittles bags
- Teen Miss Mary Rhorick: red checkered plastic tablecloths and hair salon plastic bags
- Miss Emerald Bentley: retail store plastic bags
- Ms. Lorianne Valois: McDonald’s Happy Meal boxes and french fry boxes
- Sr. Ms. Donna Higgins: old red dishtowels, old potholders, and woven plastic bags
“I think everyone’s outfit is beautiful. Every queen made hers out of different things from plastic cups, old dishcloths, cereal boxes, plastic bags, and compact discs, to drink cups from Raising Cane’s restaurant,” Roberts said. “We will look totally amazing all in red.”
Torres was crowned Young Miss Five Hills in March 2019 and has dedicated her year of service to heart health. In December 2018, Torres underwent the untested surgery, having a loop heart monitor the size of a computer thumb drive embedded into her chest. The heart loop monitor now records all of Torres’ heart rhythm.
“I have decided to bring awareness to the community with the Go Red for Women Campaign since heart disease kills more women than all forms of cancers combined,” Torres said.
If you go…
WHAT: Go Red for Women Recycled Fashion Show
WHEN: in conjunction with KCCB Eco Fling, Saturday, Feb. 22, 11 AM
WHERE: Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove
WHY: Draw awareness to heart health
OTHER: Event is free to the public
