Tragedy befell the family of a Copperas Cove middle school student this past summer, and two middle school football teams stepped up to honor him Monday evening.
D’Kari Hardy, a S.C. Lee Junior High School student who would be playing football for the team this year, passed away in July from medical complications.
A ceremony for D’Kari was held at Bulldawg Stadium on Monday night in between a junior high football game against Copperas Cove Junior High.
S.C. Lee head coach Denver Price presented Hardy’s parents with a football that was signed by players from S.C. Lee and Copperas Cove Junior High School along with a jersey with Hardy’s name on it.
Enduring an emotional evening, D’Kari’s mother, Sheniqua Hardy teared up when she explained the significance of the teams honoring her son.
“I can’t honestly put into words how I feel,” she said. “What I am feeling right now is indescribable, I am just so proud to be his mother. The immense support, the outpouring love that we are receiving from the Cove community and S.C. Lee Junior High school, it is heartfelt and it goes a long way.”
Price said he coached D’Kari in pre-athletics as a sixth grader, and he also played football for the city of Copperas Cove.
“He was an outstanding young man,” he said. “A phenomenal student athlete with outstanding character. He was a kid that showed up with a smile that you can’t forget.”
Price said D’Kari’s character was outstanding and you could trust him with anybody for anything.
“He worked harder than anybody else, you would never know he had asthma or any kind of health issues.” he said.
D’Kari died earlier this year from complications from a pre-existing condition. He would be in seventh grade this year.
“D’Kari suffered from chronic eczema, chronic asthma as well as fatal food allergies, he pretty much succumbed to the chronic eczema,” said Sheniqua. “It turned into a really bad bacterial infection. He passed away on July 22, and he was 12 at the time.”
Damany Hardy, D’Kari’s father said he was a magnet of life that attracted friends and positive people.
“He was kind-hearted, loving very smart and the perfect child,” he said. “He was kind of here before his time — he kind of had an old soul. It is almost like he has been here before and even though he had his illnesses he still persevered.”
Hardy said they are a retired military family and moved to the area in 2017.
“D’Kari was playing football when he was four,” he said. “He’s played in Alabama (and) El Paso before we came out here. When he got to school in third grade he met some friends and they were all playing football. They would always tell him that they couldn’t wait to play together in middle school and high school and this would have been the year he played.”
Hardy said D’Kari also played for the recreational leagues in the Killeen-area.
“He played for the Killeen Trojans,” he said. “They were the rivals of the Killeen-Cove Chiefs and even the Trojans have dedicated their seasons in honor of D’Kari, as well as S.C. Lee.”
