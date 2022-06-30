On Saturday, officers from the Copperas Cove Police Department will be at Waffle Cone, 508 Cove Terrace for the fourth annual Cone with a Cop event. For the event, which goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Waffle Cone is supplying free ice cream to children age 12 and under.
The mission of Cone with a Cop is to allow young residents of the city the opportunity to interact with officers in a friendly, relaxed environment. Children frequently see officers in an enforcement capacity in stressful or volatile situations and the officers are not afforded the opportunity to spend time with them during those encounters. The Copperas Cove Police Department is excited about the opportunity to have the event to intermingle with its young residents in a fun, upbeat atmosphere.
KIDDO cards will be available to the first 150 children during this event. The KIDDO Card is a child identification card created to identify a child 12 years of age or younger. The card will contain the child’s full name, date of birth, sex, hair color, eye color, height, weight, parent/guardian’s name, address, and a current photo. The card is designed to be maintained by the parent/guardian to identify a child if necessary, not to be held by a child as a form of self-identification. Children are abducted across the nation every day and the vital information is necessary for law enforcement officers to start their search.
The police department hopes Cone with a Cop helps build relationships, one cone at a time. Similar events have been successful due to the support of the local community.
