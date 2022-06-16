Allyssa Kimball has always taken the road less traveled. The 2022 Copperas Cove High School graduate is no stranger to hard work and realized early on in life that sacrifices must be made to achieve success at a high level.
Kimball will attend Texas State University with the goal of becoming a behavior analyst to help all types of people from criminals who are mentally ill, to children who have developmental disorders and even teachers and parents who are trying to learn new ways to deal with all types of behaviors and personalities.
“I’ve decided to study psychology and behavioral science because I’ve always been very interested in understanding the differences in people’s minds and behaviors, and how to help people overcome behavior struggles that prohibit them from being able to function in the real world,” Kimball said. “I think growing up in Copperas Cove helped me to find this passion for helping people and taught me how important it was to get involved with what you love.”
Kimball attended all her years of school in Copperas Cove and ultimately graduated in the top 10% of her class with a 4.26 GPA and 42 college credit hours earned while still in high school. The three-time All-American Cheerleader also captained the cheer team, which was ranked in the top 25 in the state, served as a class officer, and DECA officer where she advanced to the international competition the last three years competing in Financial Literacy and Buying and Merchandising Operations Research projects.
“DECA really impacted my high school experience. I met so many friends, learned so much about business and the world, and travelled to so many amazing places through this organization,” Kimball said. “My projects were always a lot of hard work, but the fun memories that I made were always worth it.”
Kimball was also involved in community service work through DECA, her church youth group, and the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program where she reigned as 2018 Young Miss Five Hills. Allyssa has contributed more than 800 hours of service to her community and was named a Central Texas Incredible Kid.
Earlier this week, Kimball was selected to receive the AUSA Central Texas Chapter college scholarship. She was also selected to receive the Lion’s Club scholarship and emceed Copperas Cove ISD’s annual State of the District and Convocation events. Kimball was also a member of the National Honor Society.
