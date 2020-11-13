Kids and parents got their groove on at the third annual Copperas Cove Lil’ Dawg & Lil’ Lady Dawg Junior Homecoming Dance Saturday at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
The event raised money for the Copperas Cove Independent School District’s Blessings in a Backpack program. This year, the event took in a total of $1,236.
Wendy Sledd, CCISD director of communications, and volunteer director of the Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Pageant, spoke of the differences of this year’s dance due to the coronavirus.
“The members of the Copperas Cove Five Hills Royalty Pageant made sure that this event went on as scheduled and was a success,” Sledd said. “All of the participants were pre-screened before entering the building with a temperature check, and asked to use sanitizers for their hands as they walked in, also everyone was required to wear a mask and practice social distancing so that everyone could have safe and enjoyable afternoon.”
Sledd explained the importance of the money raised.
“During this time of a pandemic, the number of students in need has increased dramatically, to the point that we are providing both free breakfast and free lunch to all students in the school district,” Sledd said. “Many students rely on CCISD for food. The money raised at the dance will help ensure that those students also have food on the weekends and holiday breaks when they are away from school.”
This event was a huge success thanks to sponsors Walmart, Mary Beth Harrell Attorney at Law, H-E-B, Copperas Cove Leader Press, Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation, Raising Cane’s for providing the tea and lemonade, Chick Fil-A for providing the food and Amanda Johnston who provided all of the sweet treats with Panda’s Sweet Treats.
Johnston brought her two daughters Rain and Skye.
“We have come the past two years and we wanted to come again and show a little more support, so we made the sweet treats for the event,” Johnston said. “I recently started making sweet treats and selling them; we are happy to be here.”
Rain Johnston, a 7-year-old second grader at Brook Haven Elementary School in Killeen, said the best part of the event was eating and dancing.
Kadence Coombs is the reigning Junior Miss Five Hills, and she hosted this year’s event.
“I wanted to help students so they do not go hungry on the weekends,” the 8-year-old third grader said. “I hope everyone has a fun time.”
Her platform this year is to help students. Each student that receives a backpack will be provided a free meal for dinner on Friday night, three meals on Saturday and three meals on Sunday.
All proceeds from the tickets and the VIP tables, as well as pictures, went to benefit the Blessings in a Backpack Program.
Richard Belmore, who was invited by his friend Robert, brought his two daughters Kayden and Kylie to the dance.
“This is the first year that we have come, and it has been a fun time, and for a good cause,” Belmore said.
Lori and Troy Hensley came with their son Trace who is also the reigning Junior Mister Five Hills.
“This is the first time we came to the event,” said Hensley.
Hensley is the Principal of Williams/Ledger Elementary School in Copperas Cove.
Her son Trace, who was dressed as Elvis, said the event was fun.
