COPPERAS COVE — While every community in Texas is bracing for the economic impact of spending most of April in a coronavirus quarantine, officials in Copperas Cove are cautiously optimistic about the latest sales tax distributions announced by the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced last week that he was sending $532.2 million in sales taxes back to cities to account for collections in the month of March. That amount was down 5.1% from the same month last year.
Hegar noted in his announcement that widespread social distancing requirements were not in place across much of the state until late March, so sales tax collections were not widely affected.
Copperas Cove will receive $511,449.23 from the state for sales tax collections in March. That’s up 3.48% from March of last year. Moreover, the city has received nearly $2.4 million in sales tax distributions so far this year, up 11.29% from last year.
By comparison, Killeen’s sales tax numbers for March were down 6.5% compared to last year, and the city’s tax distributions for 2020 are flat compared to the first three months of last year.
Gatesville was 6% ahead of last March in the latest round of sales tax numbers. But the city is below last year by 2.58% year to date.
Bell and Coryell counties’ sales tax numbers increased in March, with Coryell up 1.87% and Bell up 1.66%. Both counties are both up over 6% year to date.
Copperas Cove Budget Director Ariana Beckman said the sales tax numbers for March are $57,000 higher than projected in the city budget, though she, like Hegar, notes that most of the city’s businesses were still open during March.
The city did not implement its first disaster declaration related to the COVID-19 pandemic until March 20. A tougher declaration modeled after executive orders issued by Governor Greg Abbott did not go into place until early April.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah said the higher numbers for March were greeted with “guarded relief” by the city, with the expectation that sale tax collections from April will drop significantly.
Moreover, Haverlah said that the year to date numbers might be a bit of cushion for the city ahead of the next sales tax report.
“It is beneficial for budgeted revenue as we conservatively budgeted a 1% increase in sales tax receipts,” Haverlah said.
The Copperas Cove City Council next scheduled meeting is Tuesday at the Technology Center.
