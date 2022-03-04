H-E-B continues its search for the Lone Star State’s finest foods, beverages, beauty items, toys, home goods, household necessities, gardening supplies, coolers, and everything in between.
The call for entries is now open for the 2022 Quest for Texas Best competition. Submissions will be accepted through April 7, and qualified participants will compete for a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and the opportunity to feature their product on H-E-B shelves across the state.
“At H-E-B, we are always seeking unique products to share with our customers,” said James Harris Sr., director of diversity & inclusion and supplier diversity for H-E-B. “Quest for Texas Best is one of many innovative programs we offer to tailor our product offerings, while continuing to expand the opportunities for small businesses in Texas. We look forward to seeing what our fellow Texans bring to the judges’ table during the 2022 competition.”
To prepare for Quest, participants will have the opportunity to visit with H-E-B Sourcing and Supplier Diversity leaders about product development and best practices for submitting their product during a special virtual information session on March 24. Registration is required and space is limited to competitors only. To reserve a space for the virtual meeting, review competition details, and learn more about the two-minute video requirement, visit heb.com/quest.
Since launching the contest in 2014, H-E-B has reviewed more than 4,500 samples of Texas-made food and beverages. More than 750 of these unique products have been placed on shelves and nearly $1.5 million in prize money has been awarded along with marketing, mentoring and supplemental support. Interested suppliers and manufacturers can submit details about their products at heb.com/quest by 4:59 p.m. on April 7 for consideration.
After the Call for Entries period is complete, H-E-B’s Business Development Managers will select the top applicants who will present their products before a panel of judges selected by H-E-B on Aug. 24 at Fair Park in Dallas.
The panel of judges will determine the top four winning products and award $25,000 to the Grand Prize winner, the title of “Texas Best,” and placement on store shelves; $20,000 to the first-place winner; $15,000 to the second-place winner; and $10,000 to the third-place winner.
Additionally, Texas-based suppliers must create, produce, or co-pack the products in Texas.
