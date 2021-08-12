A restaurant bringing a blend of flavors inspired by African countries, France and Spain has opened in Copperas Cove, and the owners celebrated with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday afternoon, signifying their official membership in the Copperas Cove Chamber and Visitors Bureau.
Unique Taste, a Haitian restaurant, opened officially last Saturday, according to one of the owners, Edson “Flex” Florexil. He opened the restaurant with his business partner, Nagusta Marshall.
Silvia Spires, president and CEO of the Copperas Cove Chamber and Visitors Bureau, said it is the first Haitian restaurant in Copperas Cove.
“We’re just hoping we can give Copperas Cove a taste of what we have,” said Florexil, who is from Haiti.
Florexil, 44, has lived in the U.S. for about 25 years, eight of which have been in Copperas Cove, and he has had the dream of opening a Haitian restaurant since 2001.
Serving in the U.S. Army Reserve in Florida, he met Marshall — who also serves in the Army Reserve — and he found that they had a mutual dream.
“She wanted it, and I wanted it,” Florexil said.
Prior to cutting the ribbon, Florexil told more than a dozen community members who attended that the taste of Haitian flavor is unique.
One person attending the ribbon cutting asked if Haitian food was similar to Creole food.
Florexil explained it is not quite the same as Creole food because the flavors of Creole food vary depending on the region one is in.
At Unique Taste, patrons can expect dishes that feature turkey, chicken and beef along with rice and beans. Some of the signature dishes, according to Florexil, are a vegetable stew, a turkey stew and sos pwa, a bean sauce.
Unique Taste is primarily a take-out restaurant, but seating is available for up to 16 inside the dining room of the restaurant, 1310 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove.
When customers enter the restaurant, they will be greeted by bright red and blue streamers, representing the colors of the Haitian flag.
Lining all of the walls is also a complete history of Haiti, dating back to the 1300s.
“Haitian culture is embedded into American culture,” Florexil told the members who were there. “If you know the history of Chicago, the history of Louisiana and Independence Day in 1776, there’s a big Haitian culture since 1775 in Georgia.”
Unique Taste is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays. It is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
For a look at the menu, go to the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Unique-Taste-101049485536059.
At a glance:
Business name: Unique Taste
Address: 1310 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove
Phone: 254-298-9908
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, closed Tuesday and Wednesday
