There was standing room only in the cafeteria at Hettie Halstead Elementary as parents, teachers and students prepared to watch history in the making.
Hettie Halstead Elementary organized its first Black History Month program, entitled “Leaders of Change, Acts of Courage.” Students from each grade auditioned for parts as dancers, marchers, and key African American figures from throughout our history.
With lights dimmed, second grade students marched up the center of the school cafeteria reenacting the March on Washington while the audience listened to Martin Luther, King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Audience members watched with excitement as kindergarten and first grade students danced to “A-B-C” by the Jackson Five, and families beamed with pride as their students paid tribute to the African American leaders of the United States.
Through skits, dancing and a living history museum of African American leaders including King, Rosa Parks and Ruby Bridges, students demonstrated the important roles each of these key people filled and how their contributions to our society paved the way for so many changes.
Second grader Maeley Johnson showed empathy for Bridges and the discrimination she faced when trying to enter a public school.
“I can’t believe adults would say mean things to a little girl,” Johnson said. “I bet she was very scared.”
After the program, parents and students walked through the hallways to view the classroom doors that paid homage to those who sacrificed for equality for all people regardless of race.
Second grade teacher Tiffany Funderberg, who lead the team of staff responsible for the event, said the student participants worked tirelessly to ensure the program’s success.
“Not only did student participants learn about influential African Americans, but they also learned various aspects of theater, public speaking and most importantly, confidence in themselves,” Funderberg said. “I wanted a new way to teach students about black history.
“Students in the program were so eager to learn. They asked question upon question, holding onto the answers and processing them through the history lesson. It was such an amazing thing to see so many students wanting to learn.”
