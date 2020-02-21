Scalene, Isosceles, and Equi-what? A triangle is a basic polygon used in geometry that consists of three straight lines and three angles. A triangle also possesses three vertices or corners.
Students in Hettie Halstead Elementary’s fifth grade mathematics class in teacher Swantje Drayton’s class learned how to classify triangles according to sides and angles. An equilateral triangle has three equal sides and three angles all of 60 degrees. An isosceles triangle has two sides of equal length that also have angles of the same value and are opposite to these two sides. A scalene triangle has no sides or angles of the same value.
In preparation for the STAAR test the first two full weeks of April, fifth graders are required to classify two-dimensional figures according to their attributes. After learning about the hierarchy of polygons and quadrilateral, students took on triangles, Drayton said.
“Students learned that triangles can be classified by their angles as either right, acute, or obtuse. When the side lengths of the triangles came into play in addition to the angles, the real fun began,” Drayton said.
Student received an assortment of triangular shapes with which students had to collaboratively decide with a partner or group how to classify the triangle based on its sides and angles. Fifth graders Karma Carey and Dabannana Robertson turned the assignment into a competitive game. Karma and her partner turned all the triangle cards around and took turns pulling randomly from the face down cards. For each correctly identified triangle, they gave themselves a point.
“Adding a little competition to the sort made it double the fun,” Carey said. “I really wanted to win this round. Therefore, I made sure I analyzed my triangles according to their sides and angles before I made my decision of where to place them.”
This sorting activity required students to work as a team, analyze each triangle, and use the correct vocabulary terms during their discussion such as isosceles, equilateral, scalene, obtuse, right, equal, and acute according to Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills requirements.
After students have a strong understanding of classifying the triangles by sides and angles, they will strengthen their geometry knowledge by learning two other concepts, congruency and similarity, that are often used in the study of geometry when working with triangles.
Students across Texas will test their knowledge on the STAAR test in the areas of math, science and English/Language Arts/Reading April 7-9 and April 13-17. The students test again the first three weeks of May with retesting June 23-26.
