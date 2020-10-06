It did not take long for Halstead Elementary paraprofessional, Mary Gittens, to develop a reputation of excellence at her school. In fact, she was so outstanding that Principal Billie Diaz named Gittens as the 2020 Hettie Halstead Elementary Paraprofessional of the Year in her first nine months at the school.
“Paraprofessionals like Mrs. Gittens are a rarity,” Diaz said. “She is one of the best paraprofessionals I have ever worked with. She is very dependable, diligent and never tardy. She even stays late in preparation of campus events. She takes her job seriously.”
Diaz said Gittens is committed to ensuring students feel comfortable in the classroom and has a gift of being able to calm anxious or upset students.
“She handles stressful situations well and never complains or criticizes. In the 2019–2020 school year, she did an excellent job working with children with emotional and disciplinary issues,” Diaz said. “Her background with law enforcement and students with disabilities gives her great empathy for those where learning is not always a priority. She has excellent organizational and critical thinking skills. She is an asset in any classroom.”
During Gittens’ first year at Hettie Halstead Elementary School, Diaz said Gittens exceeded expectations with her responsibilities.
“She is always efficient and helpful,” Diaz said. “She has a wonderful rapport with students and staff. Students and staff love Mrs. Gittens because of her nurturing personality. She tells them like it is and they appreciate that honesty.”
Gittens continues to support students even outside the classroom. Described as a “party planner extraordinaire” by Diaz, Gittens has a talent for campus decoration and organization.
“Mrs. Gittens always has creative and unique ideas for decorating for each season. Parents compliment our campus decorations often,” Diaz said.
“We want to make our school beautiful for the children. Mrs. Mary Gittens takes the initiative to make it so.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.